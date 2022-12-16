Looking at the calendar that hangs beside my desk, I see that what I am typing on my keyboard at this very moment is the antepenultimate column of the year 2022. My how time flies especially when we’re having fun. And we are having fun, aren’t we?
The festivities—perhaps festivities is too strong a word—continue apace as we near the year’s end. Saturday—which would be tomorrow if you’re reading this on Friday, the 16th. There will be mini painting at noon in the Story Hour room on the main floor of the library. Even though it takes place in the children’s area, it is meant for older folks. I have it on good authority that fox and faux stained-glass ornaments will be offered for painting. At 1 p.m. you can learn how design and print 3-D items in the workshop. On Sunday, at 2 p.m., Lakeside Brass will be playing the sounds of the season (probably from our mezzanine). The Friends of the Library are sponsoring this performance and providing cookies and cocoa. And on Monday, December 19th—drumroll, please!—the Winter Reading Program gets underway.
Our theme this year is “Outfox winter. Read!” You may start recording the books you’ve read starting on the 19th. Details about the Winter Reading Program can be found on our website. Below are some of the most recent titles which have arrived at the library. Check them out! Record them for the Winter Reading Program. Enjoy!
New ArrivalsNon-Fiction“Made With Love: 30 Stunning Projects to Craft with Mindfulness, Wear With Pride, and Gift With Joy” by Tom Daley. An Olympic gold medal-winning diver and beloved LGBTQ icon shares his joy of knitting and crocheting through 30 original projects that run the gamut from toys to clothing for adults and kids to home décor.
“Mindful Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: A Simple Path to Hearing, Hope, and Peace” by Seth Gillian. One of the top popularizers of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), a practicing psychologist blends insights from CBT, mindfulness, Stoicism and Christian mysticism into the therapeutic process to help us effectively overcome negative thinking, achieve deep healing and truly attain inner peace
“Wings of War: The World War II fighter Plane That Saved the Allies and the Believers Who Made It Fly” by David White. This incredible true story of the P-51 Mustang fighter, which began tearing across European skies in early 1944, and the unlikely crew of designers, engineers, test pilots and army officers who brought it from the drafting table to the skies over WWII, shows how this airplane changed the course of the war.
“Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America” by Leila Philip. Traces the beaver’s profound influence on our nation’s history, culture and environment, from the early days of western expansion, as well as profiling a colorful group of people who have devoted their lives to the wonderfully weird rodent
“Pests: How Humans Create Animal Villains” by Bethany Brookshire. At the intersection of science, history and narrative journalism, this eye-opening study reveals why we deem certain animals “pests” and others not, and what this tells us about our own perceptions, beliefs and actions, as well as our place in the natural world.
Fiction“The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights” by Kitty Zeldis. In 1919 Brooklyn, dress shop owner Beatrice forms a close friendship with a neighbor, leaving Alice, the teenaged orphan she brought to the north her feeling left out, setting off a series of events that force all three women to confront the past to envision a better future.
“A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley. A 1851 Monterey widow working at a brothel investigates when the dead bodies of young women start appearing on the outskirts of town in the new novel from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “A Thousand Acres”.
“Devil’s Delight, No. 33 (Agatha Raisin Mysteries)” by M.C. Beaton. Agatha investigates after a naked man bursts out of the woods claiming to have seen a dead body near a sight supposedly once used for sacrifices in the latest addition to the series following “Down the Hatch”.
“The Ingenue” by Rachel Kapelke-Dale. When the family estate is bequeathed to a man she shares a complicated history with, former piano prodigy Saskia Kreis is forced to reexamine her own past—and the romantic relationship that changed the course of her life—for answers.
“The Widowmaker” by Hannah Morrissey. When she witnesses the murder of a cop that is linked to a 20-year-old cold case involving the disappearance of a business mogul, down-on-her-luck photography Morgan Mori collides with a detective determined to make a name for himself as she exposes her own dark demons to solve this mystery.
“Sisters of the Sea View, No. 1 (on Devonshire Shores)” by Julie Klassen. After the death of their father, the Summers sisters open their seaside home to guests to provide for their ailing mother, but instead of the elderly invalids they expect to receive, they find themselves hosting eligible gentleman, forcing them to make some difficult decisions when love enters the picture.
