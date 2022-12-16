Looking at the calendar that hangs beside my desk, I see that what I am typing on my keyboard at this very moment is the antepenultimate column of the year 2022. My how time flies especially when we’re having fun. And we are having fun, aren’t we?

The festivities—perhaps festivities is too strong a word—continue apace as we near the year’s end. Saturday—which would be tomorrow if you’re reading this on Friday, the 16th. There will be mini painting at noon in the Story Hour room on the main floor of the library. Even though it takes place in the children’s area, it is meant for older folks. I have it on good authority that fox and faux stained-glass ornaments will be offered for painting. At 1 p.m. you can learn how design and print 3-D items in the workshop. On Sunday, at 2 p.m., Lakeside Brass will be playing the sounds of the season (probably from our mezzanine). The Friends of the Library are sponsoring this performance and providing cookies and cocoa. And on Monday, December 19th—drumroll, please!—the Winter Reading Program gets underway.