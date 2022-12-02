It is hard to believe that we are a week past Thanksgiving already and have only just begun to creep into the month of December.
While I enjoined the warm weather on Thanksgiving, and much prefer driving through rain than snow, it is difficult to get into the anticipatory mood for the big gift-giving holiday at the end of the month without a few snowflakes in the air and on the trees, and without mandatory window scraping of the car windows in the morning.
It does look like we are beginning to drift back towards more seasonal weather—so keep your scraper handy! We are in countdown mode for Santa’s visit at the library. The jolly gent will be at the library on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. The Friends of the Library have a Holiday Books & More Sale in the Studio from now until year’s end. This is a great place to find a gift for a book-loving friend or family member. Below you will find some of the recent additions to the library’s collection. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“How to be Loving: As Your Heart is Breaking Open and Your World is Waking Up” by Danielle LaPorte. Here it is. Heart centered, soul powered, and divinely timed. A place for nuance and Compassion, where profound acceptance has room to grow.
“Someday Maybe: a Novel” by Onyi Nwabineli. Someday, Maybe is a stunning, witty debut novel about a young woman’s emotional journey through unimaginable loss, pulled along by her tight-knit Nigerian family, a posse of friends, and the love and laughter she shared with her husband.
“The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel. In “The Whittiers”, Danielle Steel delivers an inspiring story about the everlasting bonds of one unforgettable family.
Fiction
“Hunting Time (A Colter Shaw Novel)” by Jeffery Deaver. The “New York Times” bestselling master of suspense is back with a riveting thriller, as reward seeker Colter Shaw plunges into the woods and races the clock in a case where nothing is quite what it seems.
“The Killing God (The Great God’s War)” by Stephen Donaldson. Two kingdoms, ancient enemies, must stand alone against an implacable invader in the masterful conclusion of the Great God’s War epic from the New York Times bestselling author of the Chronicles of Thomas Covenant.
“The Prisoner” by B.A. Paris. With “Behind Closed Doors”, “New York Times” bestselling author B. A. Paris took the psychological thriller to shocking new heights. Now she’ll hold you captive with this a new thriller about one woman wed into a family with deadly intentions.
“The Twist of a Knife (A Hawthorne and Howowitz Mystery)” by Anthony Horowitz. In New York Times bestselling author Anthony Horowitz’s ingenious fourth literary whodunit following “The Word is Murder”, “The Sentence is Death”, and “A Line to Kill”, Horowitz becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation—and only one man can prove his innocence: his newly estranged partner in solving crime, Detective Hawthorne.
“The Cloisters” by Katy Hays. In this secluded cabin sinister, jaw-dropping debut novel, a circle of researchers uncover a mysterious deck of tarot cards and shocking secrets in New York’s famed Met Cloisters.
“Idol Burning” by Rin Usami. “Haunting and sincere, Idol, Burning subverts and astonishes. Rin Usami balances humor, obsession, heartbreak, and sacrifice in her debut, crafting a story that’s both enveloping and expansive. Usami’s writing is thrilling and deft, and her novel illuminates the shadows cloaking our digital lives, leaving us with honesty and grace in equal measures.
“Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger. Three couples rent a luxury cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway to die for in this chilling locked-room thriller by “New York Times” bestselling author Lisa Unger.
“Angels of the Resistance: A WWII Novel” by Noelle Salazar. From the bestselling author of The Flight Girls comes a story inspired by true events, about courageous women who risked everything for country, for family, and for each other.
“Now is Not the Time to Panic: A Novel” by Kevin Wilson. An exuberant, bighearted novel about two teenage misfits who spectacularly collide one fateful summer, and the art they make that changes their lives forever.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.