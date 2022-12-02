It is hard to believe that we are a week past Thanksgiving already and have only just begun to creep into the month of December.

While I enjoined the warm weather on Thanksgiving, and much prefer driving through rain than snow, it is difficult to get into the anticipatory mood for the big gift-giving holiday at the end of the month without a few snowflakes in the air and on the trees, and without mandatory window scraping of the car windows in the morning.