I will end this year of 2022—since I am writing in that year and I assume you might be reading in that year as well—by wishing you and yours a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year.

In order to insure a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year, you may wish to engage in some activities generally believed to propitiate Dame Fortuna, Fate, what-you-will. Those activities usually involve eating certain foods which represent richness (i.e. good fortune)—such as fatback, green and black-eyed peas, rice (which is what Southerners combine in various regional ways to make Hoppin’ John) or herring (for Scandinavians), and other things for other traditions.