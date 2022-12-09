It’s hard to believe we have only three—count them, three—Fridays left in the year. It’s hard to believe that Santa will be at the DeForest Area Public Library tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. I am so excited!

Many, many children come to visit with the jolly fellow in the red suit. Be prepared. There will probably be a line. You will, however, be surrounded by books, so I’m sure you will be able to occupy yourself and the children you are accompanying with a good book. And why not checkout a big stack of books so you are well-stocked when the Winter Reading Program begins.