It’s hard to believe we have only three—count them, three—Fridays left in the year. It’s hard to believe that Santa will be at the DeForest Area Public Library tomorrow (Saturday, Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. I am so excited!
Many, many children come to visit with the jolly fellow in the red suit. Be prepared. There will probably be a line. You will, however, be surrounded by books, so I’m sure you will be able to occupy yourself and the children you are accompanying with a good book. And why not checkout a big stack of books so you are well-stocked when the Winter Reading Program begins.
The Winter Reading Program begins on Dec. 19. Sure, the Winter Reading Program goes from the 19th of December until March 4th which is, admittedly, months and months away. But, if you’re like me, things come up that get in the way of reading and suddenly the reading program is over and I’ve hardly read anything!
Below are some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Ready? Set? Start reading! And most of all, enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry. The beloved star of “Friends” takes us behind the scenes of the hit sitcom and his struggles with addiction in this candid, darkly funny, and poignant memoir.
“Marked for Life: One Mans’ Fight for Justice from the Inside” by Isaac Wright, Jr & Jon Sternfeld. An empowering memoir of courage and hope in the face of injustice and the basis for the ABC television show, “For Life”. This is the true story of Isaac Wright Jr.’s battle to win his freedom after being wrongfully imprisoned for crimes he didn’t commit, and a critical indictment of America’s judicial system.
“So Help Me God” by Mike Pence. This book is a chronicle of the events and people who forged Mike Pence’s character and led him to that historic moment when, once the riot was quelled, he reconvened Congress to complete the work of a peaceful transfer of power.
“Surrender: 40 songs, One Story” by Bono. This is a memoir of the artist, activist, and the lead singer of Irish rock band U2. This honest, irreverent, intimate work is the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him.
“The Origins of the Wheel of Time: The Legends and Mythologies That Inspired Robert Jordan” by Michael Livingston. This companion to the internationally best-selling series, written by the Secretary-General of the U.S. Commission on Military History, delves into the real-world history and mythology of the “The Wheel of Time”, unearthing the real-life influences the author utilized in building his world.
Fiction
“The Serpent in Heaven No. 4 (Gunnie Rose)” by Charlaine Harris. “New York Times” and “USA TODAY” bestselling author, Charlaine Harris returns to her alternate history of the United States where magic is an acknowledged but despised power in this fourth installment of the Gunnie Rose series.
“We Are the Light” by Matthew Quick. The “New York Times” bestselling author of “The Silver Linings Playbook” comes a heartwarming and hopeful novel about a widower who takes in a grieving teenager and inspires a magical revival in their small town.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
“The World We Make: A Novel (The Great Cities, No.2)” by N.K. Jemisin. Four-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts a glorious tale of identity, resistance, magic and myth.
“Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy. Told entirely through the transcripts of the narrator’s psychiatric sessions, this intimate portrait of grief and longing follows 20-year-old Alicia Western as she, diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, contemplates the nature of madness, her hallucinations and her own existence in 1972 Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
“Night Shift” by Robin Cook. When her longtime friend, Dr. Sue Passero, dies mysteriously in the hospital parking garage, newly appointed chief medical examiner Dr. Laurie Montgomery asks her husband to investigate, which pits him against a clever and deranged killer determined to administer another lethal blow
“Tom Clancy’s Red Winter, No. 22 (A Jack Ryan Novel)” by Marc Cameron. When a possible Soviet defector offers the CIA details of his government’s espionage plans in return for asylum, former Marine and brilliant CIA analyst Jack Ryan goes behind the Iron Curtain to find answers before the Cold War turns into a Red Winter.
