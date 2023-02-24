Time is running out. I’m not kidding. I have warned you for at least that past three weeks that the Winter Reading Program would be ending on March 4th.

If you’ve looked at your calendar recently, you will see that date is a week — that’s seven days, 168 hours, or 10,080 minutes—from tomorrow. Now, I know you didn’t make it through all the dark days of this past winter without reading (or listening to) a book. I know that you want to earn a few dragon dollars so you can buy yourself or your loved one a super cool gift from our prize store. I know that if you’re not into gift/prize getting you would want to give those hard-earned dragon dollars to one or all of our four deserving charities—The Urban Canid Project at the U.W. Madison, the DeForest Area Needs Network, the Dane County Humane Society, or the DeForest Area Public Library Endowment. You have until 5 p.m. on March 4th to enter titles in the app. You have until March 12th to get those dollars and spend them.