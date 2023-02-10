The Winter Reading Program ends on Saturday, March 4th. That means that you still have three (3) full weeks to read, record what you’ve read and earn dragon dollars to either 1) spend in our store or 2) donate it to one of my designated charities and I will convert those dragon dollars to U.S. dollars and make a donation in that amount.
Three weeks is plenty of time to plow through any number of books. Why if you read a paltry four hours a day for those 22 days until the end of the program that’s 88 hours. The average book is around 300 pages with approximately 300 words per page (ask Google, she’ll confirm these averages).
Now if you read a page a minute — which is only 300 words (I know you can do it!)- you could read 60 pages per hour times the 88 hours you will read between now and the end of the Winter Reading Program. That’s 5,280 pages or (dividing by 300 pages in a book) 17.6 books. If memory serves, you can earn a dragon dollar for each book read. There’s still time to participate in the program and earn a few bucks for your own use or others (Valentine’s Day is coming).
The moderating weather has not only put hope in our hearts, but started the trickle of the spring book lists toward our doors. Below are some of the books which recently arrived at your library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel” by Meredith Bagby. The never-before-told story of NASA’s 1978 astronaut class, which included the first American women, the first African Americans, the first Asian American, and the first gay person to fly to space. With the exclusive participation of the astronauts who were there, this is the thrilling, behind-the-scenes saga of a new generation that transformed space exploration.
“8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go” by Jay Shetty. The author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Think Like a Monk” offers a revelatory guide to every stage of romance, drawing on ancient wisdom and new science.
“We Over Me: The Counterintuitive Approach to Getting What You Want from Your Relationship” by Khadeen and Devale Ellis. The stars of the social media show The Ellises and hosts of the Webby Award-winning podcast Dead Ass with K&D share the core pillars of their relationship as millennial lovers and parents that have allowed them to thrive.
“Permission to Speak: How to Change What Power Sounds Like, Starting with You” by Samara Bay. The author shows you how to use your voice to lead us to a better future with this game-changing guide to redefining what power and authority sound like—from a speech expert who’s worked with Hollywood’s biggest stars, political powerhouses, and businesspeople shaking up the status quo.
”The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions” by Greta Thunberg. The author has gathered the wisdom of over one hundred experts—geophysicists, oceanographers and meteorologists; engineers, economists and mathematicians; historians, philosophers and indigenous leaders—to equip us all with the knowledge we need to combat climate disaster. Alongside them, she shares her own stories of demonstrating and uncovering greenwashing around the world.
“I Know Who You Are: How an Amateur DNA Sleuth Unmasked the Golden State Killer and Changed Crime Fighting Forever” by Barbara Rae Venter. Rae-Venter leads readers on a vivid journey through the many cases she tackled, often starting with little more than a DNA sample. From the first criminal case she ever solved—uncovering the long-lost identity of a child abductee—to the heartbreaking story of the Billboard Boy, whose skeletal remains were discovered along a highway, to the search for the Golden State Killer.
Fiction
“Unnatural History: An Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman. The most enduring detectives in American crime fiction are back in this electrifying thriller of art and brutality from the #1 New York Times bestselling master of suspense. When new murders arise, Alex and Milo begin peeling back layer after layer of intrigue and complexity, culminating in one of the deadliest threats they’ve ever faced.
“Code Name Sapphire” by Pam Jenoff. A woman must rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance, from the bestselling author of “The Lost Girls of Paris”.
“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes This is a story of mix-ups, mess-ups and making the most of second chances, this is the new novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Jojo Moyes, author of” Me Before You” and “The Giver of Stars”. Full of Jojo Moyes’ signature humor, brilliant storytelling, and warmth, Someone Else’s Shoes is a story about how just one little thing can suddenly change everything.
“Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall. This powerful debut novel for fans of Kristin Hannah and Jennifer Chiaverini about three women whose lives are bound together by a long-lost letter, a mother’s love, and a secret network of women fighting for the right to choose—inspired by true stories.
“Of Manners and Murder: Dear Miss Hermione, Book 1” by Anastasia Hastings. In 1885 London, England, when Violet’s Aunt Adelia decides to abscond with her newest paramour, she leaves behind her role as the most popular Agony Aunt in London, “Miss Hermione,” in Violet’s hands. The first letter Violet receives is full from Ivy Armstrong who is in need of help and fears for her life.
“Victory City: A Novel” by Salman Rushdie. The story is presented as a translation from an ancient Indian tale: Bisnaga, or Victory City, has been breathed to life by a young girl named Pampa Kampana. What follows is an epic filled with ambition, treachery, feminism, and a good deal of humor. This is a world where gods exist, where cities can be breathed to life, and where animals can talk to people, and the fantasy setting provides an opportunity for the author to examine the nature of storytelling,
“Little Paula: The Eden Series, Book 2” by V.C. Andrews. Nothing can come between a mother and her child in this haunting sequel to Eden’s Children from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Flowers in the Attic and Landry series—now popular Lifetime movie events.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system