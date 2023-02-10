The Winter Reading Program ends on Saturday, March 4th. That means that you still have three (3) full weeks to read, record what you’ve read and earn dragon dollars to either 1) spend in our store or 2) donate it to one of my designated charities and I will convert those dragon dollars to U.S. dollars and make a donation in that amount.

Three weeks is plenty of time to plow through any number of books. Why if you read a paltry four hours a day for those 22 days until the end of the program that’s 88 hours. The average book is around 300 pages with approximately 300 words per page (ask Google, she’ll confirm these averages).