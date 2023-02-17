Last week I mentioned that there were three weeks left in the Winter Reading Program. I opined that there was still plenty of time to read, read, read, and the titles of what you read to earn dragon dollars which you could use for purchasing cool stuff in our Fox’s Den store or for donations to one of our designated charities.

So. Did you do it? I thought so. The good news is that as of this Friday you still have two weeks to read, record, and earn dragon dollars. If you are still putting this most pleasant task off, let me remind you that National Procrastination Week does not begin until March 6.