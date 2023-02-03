By the time you read this, Bookie, the library’s prognosticating badger, shall have made a prediction about how much longer winter will be staying around in these parts.

As you may or may not recall, Bookie has been making highly accurate predictions that, well, let’s just say it, outshine and put to shame rival prognosticators such as our neighbor to the east in Sun Prairie, a.k.a, Jimmy the Groundhog and that other groundhog even further to the east, Punxsutawney Phil.