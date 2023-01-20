A life-long member of the community, John Englesby died sometime on Thursday, January 5th. He was a long-time member of the library board. I feel I should note his passing since, in a way, it changes the landscape of the community.

Finding the words to describe John Englesby is difficult, but “reliable” and “dependable” immediately leap to mind. I first knew something wasn’t right when he failed to respond to an email and when he failed to show up — without explanation or excuse-- to the first library board meeting of 2023. He also failed to show up to play piano at the Senior Center that morning, which sent people to his house. Not showing up was so unlike John. He always did what he said he would do.