I hope you had a wonderful New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebration. What about those Packers, eh?! A great way to start a new year. Here’s hoping they can carry on as they have begun.

Now that a great many of the winter holidays are past and the post-holiday sales have petered out, it is time to get serious about the Winter Reading Program. This year we are outfoxing winter by reading, so now is the time to dig in and read. Below you will find some new titles to whet your appetite.