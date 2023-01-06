I hope you had a wonderful New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebration. What about those Packers, eh?! A great way to start a new year. Here’s hoping they can carry on as they have begun.
Now that a great many of the winter holidays are past and the post-holiday sales have petered out, it is time to get serious about the Winter Reading Program. This year we are outfoxing winter by reading, so now is the time to dig in and read. Below you will find some new titles to whet your appetite.
Pickings in the new book realm are a little slim these past few weeks, due to shipping congestion undoubtedly brought on by the holidays and also by the fact that our major book jobber was hijacked and is still recovering from that incident.
While waiting for the hottest bestsellers to arrive, why not read a classic? Isn’t there a book you’ve always been meaning to read? “War and Peace”, “Madame Bovary”, “ David Copperfield” , “ Les Miserable”, or “The Count of Monte Cristo” to name just a few rather large, rather cumbersome tomes.
If you check out one of these books and it still seems too overwhelming, well, there’s a app for that. Serialreader.org offers over 600 classic book titles in bite-size chunks of about 20 minutes of the book each day for free (with ads). I made it through “War and Peace” on this app (my there was a lot of riding back and forth in that war). You can count any books you read on whatever platform or format you read it on for the Winter Reading Program. Below are some of the most recent arrivals. Enjoy!
New ArrivalsNon-Fiction“Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy—and the Sister She Betrayed” by Jim Popkin. Describes the true crime story of Ana Montes, a superstar of the US Intelligence community who had recently won a prestigious fellowship at the CIA was arrested and publicly exposed as a secret agent for Cuba.
“The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Metzler & Josh Mensch. In this gripping true story of daring rescues, body doubles and political intrigue, the “New York Times” best-selling authors of “The First Conspiracy” and “The Lincoln Conspiracy” reveal the Nazi’s plans to kill FDR, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill—an assassination plot that would’ve changed history.
Fiction“A Streetcar Named Murder, No.1 (New Orleans Mysteries)” by T.G. Herren. Blackmail in the Big Easy turns to cold-blooded murder in this debut cozy mystery.
“Love Clancy: Diary of a Good Dog” by W. Bruce Cameron. Told from the viewpoint of Clancy, a very good dog who keeps a diary, this deeply moving story follows an unforgettable cast of characters as they jointly and separately navigate the challenges of life, of love and of other pets, including Clancy’s worst enemy.
“Night Wherever We Go” by Tracey Rose Peyton. A debut novel about a group of enslaved women staging a covert rebellion against their owners.
“City Under One Roof” by Iris Yamashita. A stranded detective tries to solve a murder in a tiny Alaskan town where everyone winters in the same high-rise building, in this gripping debut by an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter.
“All the Dangerous Things” by Stacy Willingham. After her son is kidnapped while sleeping in his crib, a mother agrees to be interviewed by a true-crime podcaster with ulterior motives in the new novel from the best-selling author of “A Flicker in the Dark”.
“Code 6” by James Grippando. A screenwriter working on a script about the dark side of Big Data is pulled into a far-reaching conspiracy and cover-up after a childhood friend is kidnapped while under investigation by the Justice Department.
“Eden’s Children, No. 1 (Eden)” by V. C. Andrews. A former teacher adopts and homeschools two siblings, but when one, Faith, becomes attracted to a handsome young out-of-town visitor her brother will do anything to keep her safe in the first novel of a new series.
“The Villa” by Rachel Hawkins. While on a girls trip to Italy with her best friend Chess, Emily discovers their high-end villa was once the scene of a brutal murder, and, digging into the past, finds the truth seeping into the present as dangerous betrayals emerge.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system