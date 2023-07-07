We have made it past the mid-point holiday (the 4{sup}th{/sup} of July) of summer. Passing this date and being already well into July means a couple of things — actually, more than a couple of things but let’s just concentrate on those things which are most important. Next week, on Tuesday, July 11 we have a number of exciting events taking place. Gee Funny Farm will be bringing a menagerie of animals for all ages to enjoy. These are the same people who brought the red and arctic foxes (and a few other friends) to our winter reading program to help us all “Out Fox Winter and Read”. They may have an alpaca or a llama, a mini horse or donkey, a snake, a hedgehog, and quite possibly a sloth (weather permitting). They will be here from 1 to 4 p.m. During that same time period, a fundraiser to remodel the Children’s Story Hour Room will be happening. You can get Sassy Cow ice cream sundaes — 2 scoops for $5 and 1 scoop for $3 with lots of toppings to choose from. Thanks to Turning Point Realty sponsoring this, all proceeds will go towards the remodeling. So, that’s the couple of important things I mentioned. But wait, there’s more. The Harry Potter Party Birthday Party is coming up quickly. It is only 24 days from Friday, July 7. Yes. It is on Monday, July 31. Because that is Harry’s birthday. The final thing to note is that if the Harry Potter Birthday Party is only 24 days away this means the end of the Summer Reading Program is right around the corner on Aug. 5. There’s still plenty of time to read lots of books and earn lots of dragon dollars. Below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!