I swung by the library this past Sunday on my way to take care of some chores and I heard crickets chirping in the hostas and flowers planted along the library’s west side. Two things then occurred to me: 1) that I had been hearing crickets for probably the past couple of weeks, and 2) that I hadn’t written my summer-and cricket-weather-lore-almost-annual column yet. In previous years, I had noted my concern about hearing crickets this early because it is well-known weather lore that it is six weeks from hearing crickets chirping to the first frost. I had also noted that a frost in mid-to late July seemed highly improbable. I had thensome digging around (librarians call this research) and discovered that the weather lore refers (at least in some cases) to fall crickets. What follows is perhaps more than you want to know about crickets (or wanted to know, but were afraid to ask): Not only are there fall crickets, but there are also spring crickets as well. What I had been hearing were spring crickets. These crickets survive the winter in a juvenile form and as the weather warms, they mature and start chirping. They die off and the fall crickets, who started their post-winter life as eggs, are finally mature and chirping by the end of July or early August. When the fall crickets start singing is when the countdown to the first frost occurs. I’ll keep you posted on those first frost warnings, but for now, there is still a whole lot of summer yet to come. There are still a whole lot of summer books to be read and enjoyed. Below you will find some of the new titles that have arrived recently. Enjoy!