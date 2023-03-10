Even though that snow squall last Sunday night that put a nice, slushy layer of snow on everything might be counter indicative of winter’s end, I believe that spring is sneaking into Wisconsin on the wings of returning birds.
This past Sunday — before the snow arrived—there were robins hopping around on the lawn. I haven’t heard them singing yet but some of them are back. Admittedly on Monday morning, they were sitting, huddled in a tree, glaring at the snow, but they were hanging in because in their wee birdy hearts and brains they believe that spring is coming.
A friend who lives a few miles south of here saw kill deer and turkey vultures on Sunday as well. Now we all know that the buzzards (a.k.a turkey vultures) return of Hinckley, Ohio every spring on March 15, like clockwork. Having turkey vultures here almost 10 days before their scheduled arrival in Ohio must mean something. I also saw people riding around on motorcycles over the weekend which might be the strongest indicator of winter’s end.
Speaking of ends, the Winter Reading Program ended on Saturday, March 4th. You have until 4 p.m. on March 12th to make purchases in our prize store or to donate your Dragon Dollars to one of the designated charities. The countdown to the Summer Reading Program will begin any minute now. In the meantime, below you will find the titles of some of the recently-arrived books at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking” by Mehdi Hasan. Arguments are everywhere and everyone wants to win. In this guide to the art of argument and rhetoric, Hasan shows you how. As a journalist, anchor, and interviewer who has clashed with politicians, generals, spy chiefs, and celebrities from across the world, Hasan reveals his tricks of the trade for the first time.
Fiction
“The Headmaster’s List” by Melissa De La Cruz. Everything you want in a thriller — a complicated heroine, snarky outsiders, cute boys, and a surprising and insightful story about status, race, class and tragedy in Los Angeles. “One of Us Is Lying” meets “Gossip Girl” in an edge-of-your-seat thriller about a fatal car crash and the dangerous lengths one teen will go to uncover the truth about what really happened.
“Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild” by Diana Fuss. Fuss has gathered a rich collection of timeless classics and contemporary discoveries summoning up our close and imagined encounters with all things wild. Among those whose work appears in the collection: Wallace Stegner, Annie Proulx, Ambrose Bierce, Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, L. Frank Baum, Margaret Atwood, Tommy Orange, Walter Van Tilburg Clark, and Ray Bradbury.
“All That is Mine I Carry With Me” by William Landay. A mother vanished. A father presumed guilty. There is no proof. There are no witnesses. For the children, there is only doubt. Two decades later, the remains of their mother are found. The investigation is reopened. The children, now grown, are forced to choose sides. With their father or against him? Guilty or innocent?
“Lemon Curd Killer (A Tea Shop Mystery)” by Laura Childs. Tea shop entrepreneur Theodosia Browning has been tapped to host a fancy Limón Tea in a genuine lemon orchard as a rousing kickoff to Charleston Fashion Week. But as fairy lights twinkle and the scent of lemon wafts among the tea tables, the deadly murder of a fashion designer puts the squeeze on things.
“Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel. The bestselling author crafts a thrilling story about a woman running her family’s luxury department store and the wealthy investor who threatens to take it over.
“The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery. The author brings readers an emotional, witty, and heartfelt story that explores the nuances of a broken family’s complex emotions as they strive to become whole in this uplifting story of human frailty and resilience.
“Old Babes in the Wood: Stories” by Margaret Atwood. This collection of short stories from the internationally acclaimed, award-winning author of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Testaments”, looks deeply into the heart of family relationships, marriage, loss and memory, and what it means to spend a life together.
“I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben. Five years ago, an innocent man began a life sentence for murdering his own son. Today David Burroughs found out his son is still alive, so he plans an escape, determined to achieve the impossible–save his son, clear his own name, and discover the real story of what happened.
“So Shall You Reap” by Donna Leon. In the thirty-second installment of Donna Leon’s bestselling series, a connection to Commissario Guido Brunetti’s own youthful past helps solve a mysterious murder when a body is found in one of Venice’s canals.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system