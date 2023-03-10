Even though that snow squall last Sunday night that put a nice, slushy layer of snow on everything might be counter indicative of winter’s end, I believe that spring is sneaking into Wisconsin on the wings of returning birds.

This past Sunday — before the snow arrived—there were robins hopping around on the lawn. I haven’t heard them singing yet but some of them are back. Admittedly on Monday morning, they were sitting, huddled in a tree, glaring at the snow, but they were hanging in because in their wee birdy hearts and brains they believe that spring is coming.