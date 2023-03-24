The first day of spring occurred this past Monday, March 20th at 4:24 p.m. The vernal equinox occurred when the sun crossed the celestial equator in a northerly direction.

This is good news for those of us who have been cursing Booky — our prognosticating badger—who, on Groundhog Day predicted winter’s end was a long, long way in the future. While it is great to have such an accurate weather forecaster residing at the library, sometimes I wish he was wrong.