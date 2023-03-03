Last Friday, a friend of mine and I drove out to Kearney, Nebraska to see the start of the annual sandhill crane migration that see over half a million cranes passing through the area.

The cranes take a break as they make their way from the Gulf coast states up to the Alaska, the Northwest Territories, and eastern Siberia where they will set up housekeeping for 5 or 6 months, raise a couple of chicks, teach them to fly, and head back to warmer climes.