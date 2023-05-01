It is hard to believe we are in the month of May already. It is especially hard given the run of weather we had this past weekend and at the beginning of this week. The “s” word was in the forecast for Monday and I would have to report that I did see a few flakes mixed in with the rain. It seems like those April showers have decided to persist into the month of May. Frankly, I’d rather see those May flowers that those April showers are purported to bring. But, I digress. Now that May is here, the countdown to the Summer Reading Program can begin! The Summer Reading Program begins on Saturday, May 20 which is really only – Gasp!—a couple of weeks away. The good news is that new books have continued to arrive at the library so you have lots of shiny, new books to choose from as you start training for the summer marathon of reading. As I write this, on a rainy Monday morning, I would say that the weather is totally conducive to staying in bed with a good book. Below you will find some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes (A Cookbook)” by Max Miller. What began as a passion project when Max Miller was furloughed during Covid-19 has become a viral YouTube sensation. The Tasting History with Max Miller channel has thrilled food enthusiasts and history buffs alike as Miller recreates a dish from the past, often using historical recipes from vintage texts, but updated for modern kitchens
“Advanced Parenting: Advice for Help Kids through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges” by Kelly Fradin. Children face many common challenges, including medical issues like ADHD, asthma, food allergies, feeding issues, learning disabilities, anxiety and depression, and developmental delays, throughout their formative years. As the role of a parent becomes one of a caregiver, it can be overwhelming for parents and children alike this books is a resource for parents and caregivers.
“Eat Your Flowers” by Loria Stern. This book shows you how to transform botanical ingredients—root to stem—into recipes that are a pleasure to make, eat, share, and look at.
Fiction
“In the Orchard” by Eliza Minot. Unfolding over the course of a single day, this exploration of motherhood, childhood and love follows Maisie Moore, who longs to understand the world around her and overflows with fierce love for her growing family, as she and her husband take their children to pick apples.
“Moorewood Family Rules” by Helen Kay Dimon. A woman returns home from prison to her dysfunctional conartist family and tries to get them to go legit.
“Happy Place” by Emily Henry. Despite breaking up months earlier, a picture-perfect couple still haven't told their friends about the split and attempt to pretend they are still together at an annual Maine getaway in the new novel from the best-selling author of Book Lovers.
“This Bird Has Flown” by Susanna Hoffs. A novel about music, fate, redemption, and love, from a songwriter and the co-founder of The Bangles.
“The Loner, No. 53 (Long Tall Texan)” by Diana Palmer. Secretly harboring a crush on her jet-setting neighbor, rancher Tanner Everett, Stasie Bolton is thrilled when her father proposes linking their properties in matrimony, making Tanner hers forever.
“With My Little Eye” by Joshilyn Jackson. To escape a relentless – and increasingly unhinged – stalker, actress Meribel To escape a relentless – and increasingly unhinged – stalker, actress Meribel Mills, along with her daughter, moves from Los Angeles to Atlanta for a fresh start only to find herself alone in the fight of her life, desperate to protect those she loves as danger closes in from all sides.
“The Last Word” by Taylor Adams. After leaving a one-star review on a poorly written, gruesome horror novel, Emma Carpenter is plagued by disturbing incidents at night and digging into the author’s life and work, she discovers he has a penchant for penning sadistic tales of stalking and murder and fears for her life.
“Breakneck, No. 5 (Arliss Cutter Novel)” by Marc Cameron. Deputy US Marshal Arliss Cutter is assigned a security detail in Fairbanks, Alaska, guarding the teen daughter of a Supreme Court Justice who accidentally becomes involved with Chechen terrorists in the fifth novel of the series following Cold Snap.
“Shell Beach, No. 7 (Miramar Bay)” by T. Davis Bunn. An end-of-life nurse, Jenna Greaves, when her millionaire client bequeaths her a luxury yacht to travel the world, is brought together with Noah Hearst in the most unexpected way and together they navigate towards a future together.
“The Way of the Bear (Leaphorn Chee & Manuelito)” by Anne Hillerman. Navajo Tribal Police officers Jim Chee and Bernadette Manuelito must use all their experience, skill and intuition to solve a series of murders involving fossil harvesting, ancient lore, greed and rejected love linked to Utah’s Bears Ears National Park.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call and have your library card handy!