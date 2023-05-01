It is hard to believe we are in the month of May already. It is especially hard given the run of weather we had this past weekend and at the beginning of this week. The “s” word was in the forecast for Monday and I would have to report that I did see a few flakes mixed in with the rain. It seems like those April showers have decided to persist into the month of May. Frankly, I’d rather see those May flowers that those April showers are purported to bring.  But, I digress. Now that May is here, the countdown to the Summer Reading Program can begin! The Summer Reading Program begins on Saturday, May 20 which is really only – Gasp!—a couple of weeks away. The good news is that new books have continued to arrive at the library so you have lots of shiny, new books to choose from as you start training for the summer marathon of reading. As I write this, on a rainy Monday morning, I would say that the weather is totally conducive to staying in bed with a good book. Below you will find some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!

New Arrivals 