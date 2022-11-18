Today is not the day before any large library event like, oh, say, a Haunted Library or Dino Day. It is however the day before the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library’s Book Sale which will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be miniature painting and “Sculpting with Polymer Clay” in the Workshop on that same day.
The next big thing might be a visit by that big guy in a red and white suit; but that won’t be until sometime in December which is … Yikes! Only a couple of weeks away!
The countdown to all the winter holidays has already started. It is less than a week until Thanksgiving which means it is precisely a week until Black Friday and only 10 days until Cyber Monday. All of which means it is—as of today, November 18th—36 days until the last day you can do your shopping for Christmas. That’s five weeks and a day. There is plenty of time left to get your shopping done and do a little reading. Below you will find some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Check them out, sit back, and enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“My Hygge Home: How to Make Home Your Happy Place” by Meik Wiking. An inspiring new book from the bestselling author of “The Little Book of Hygge” about how to use space, light, and Danish design to transform your home to fit your needs
“Silent Spring Revolution: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and the Great Environmental Awakening” by Douglas Brinkley. New York Times bestselling author and acclaimed presidential historian Douglas Brinkley chronicles the rise of environmental activism during the Long Sixties (1960-1973), telling the story of an indomitable generation that saved the natural world under the leadership of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon
“Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know” by Dr. M.E. Hecht & Whoopi Goldberg. Whoopi joins Dr. Hecht in a lively conversation about growing older with no apologies. Dr. Hecht, who passed away a few short months prior to publication, shares her 93 years of wisdom with Whoopi and their fellow “broads.”
“All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book” by Christina Tosi. The author brings us into a cookie wonderland, with recipes from and inspired by Milk Bar’s fan favorites. No cookie form is left unturned, from classic crispies to sandies, sammies, chewies, bars, and even no-bakes.
“Holiday Cookies Collection: Over 100 Recipes for the Merriest Season yet!” by Brian Hart Hoffman. This book includes over 100 recipes divided into mouthwatering categories with tried-and-tested recipes and beautiful photography as your guide, explore the glorious world of holiday baking from your home kitchen.
Fiction
”The Medici Murders (A Venetian Mystery Book 1)” by David Hewson. In 1548, Lorenzino de Medici is assassinated by two hired killers.Today, Marmaduke Godolphin, British TV historian and a man few will miss, is stabbed by a stiletto blade on the exact same spot, his body dropping into the canal. Can the first murder explain the attack on Godolphin? The Carabinieri certainly think so and enlist a retire archivist to solve the mystery.
“The Boy and the Dog” by Seishu Hase translated by Alison Watts One dog changes the life of everyone who takes him in on his journey to reunite with his first owner in this inspiring novel about the bond between humans and dogs and the life-affirming power of connection.
“Canter With a Killer (A Horse Rescue Mystery, Book 1)” by Amber Camp. Mallory Martin, left her marriage and unfulfilling job to move back to her hometown in Arkansas and start a horse rescue and ends up having to find a killer to clear her name
”A Christmas Candy Killing (A Killer Chocolate Mystery, No.1” by Christina Romeril. Identical twin sisters Alex and Hannah are the owners of Murder and Mayhem, a mystery bookshop that sells their famous poison-themed Killer Chocolates. But now, there’s a real killer in their midst.
“The Perfect Assassin: A Doc Savage Thriller” by James Patterson & Brian Sitts. Prof. Brandt Savage—grandson of the legendary action hero—is forced into a top-secret training program where he discovers his true calling as the perfect assassin.
“Murder at Black Oaks: A Robin Lockwood Novel” by Phillip Margolin. Attorney Robin Lockwood finds herself at an isolated retreat in the Oregon mountains, one with a tragic past and a legendary curse, and surrounded by many suspects and confronted with an impossible crime.
“Godmerscham Park : A Novel of the Austen Family” by Gill Hornby. A richly imagined novel inspired by the true story of Anne Sharp, a governess who became very close with Jane Austen and her family by the #1 International bestselling-author of “Miss Austen”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system