Today is not the day before any large library event like, oh, say, a Haunted Library or Dino Day. It is however the day before the Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library’s Book Sale which will be taking place on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be miniature painting and “Sculpting with Polymer Clay” in the Workshop on that same day.

The next big thing might be a visit by that big guy in a red and white suit; but that won’t be until sometime in December which is … Yikes! Only a couple of weeks away!