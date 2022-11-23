DeForest Area Public Library

This year, Thanksgiving was neither as early as it can be (November 22nd) nor as late as it can be (November 28th). There are 30 days between Thanksgiving and the final, pre-Christmas, shopping day. In any given year you could have as many as 32 days or as few as 26 to take advantage of all those sales and of course the big, two sale days—Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Except, it seems to me that now major retailers are declaring that every Friday is “black” Friday as are those using cyber sales. I am not alone in being able to report that prior to Halloween sales and stock being removed from stores, Christmas stock was flooding the shelves.