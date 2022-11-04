It seems like only last week that I was encouraging you all to come to the library’s first ever “Haunted Library” event. Thanks to everyone who came to both the outdoor Halloween Party in the morning and who dared to traverse the haunted basement of the library.
Now, I shall remind you that since we are now officially in the month of November, we have also moved into “Dinovember” at the library. In a week and a day, we will be celebrating dinosaurs throughout the month by offering crafts and story times featuring dinosaurs.
On November 12th, a good part of the day will be devoted to dinosaurs. Our star attraction will be a feathered T-Rex named Delilah. She will be interacting with family groups in the story hour room. There will be crafts and other activities for most ages. The dinosaur fun begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Be sure to drop by!
The fall weather continues on apace. Some trees have managed to hang on to their leaves although the piles of leaves at the curbs seem to be getting deeper every day. The days are also getting noticeably shorter, which, as far as I’m concerned, creates nice long evenings for reading.
Evenings will get even longer this weekend when Daylight Savings Time ends early Sunday morning. Below you will find some titles of books which recently arrived at the library. You may note that the word “Christmas” has crept into some of the new titles. That season will soon be upon us. In the meantime, relax with a good book. Enjoy!
New Arrivals Non-Fiction“Nineteen Ways of Looking at Consciousness” by Patrick House. A concise and thought-provoking exploration of the mystery of consciousness and the functioning of the brain.
“Still Distracted After All These Years: Help and Support for Older Adults with ADHD” by Kathleen Nadeau. A foremost authority on ADHD, dedicated to the health and wellbeing of today’s older adults with this disorder, offers strategies to build a support system, gain better control over daily life and create a more ADHD-friend retirement
“American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics” by Kevin Hazzard. The story of a group of Black men in Pittsburgh who became the first paramedics in America and forever changed how emergency medicine is administered, only to find their history and legacy erased.
“Brave Hearted: The Women of the American West” by Katie Hickman. Drawing on letters, diaries and contemporary accounts, this history of women’s experiences in the Wild West focuses tells the stories of both the women who were brutally exploited as well as those fought incredible odds to forge home and identities
“The Escape Artist: The Man Who Broke Out of Auschwitz to Warn the World” by Jonathan Freedland. Tells the incredible story of Rudolf Vrba, a brilliant, yet troubled young man—and gifted “escape artist,” whose became the first Jew to break out of Auschwitz to reveal the truth of the death camp to the world, earning his place in the annals of World War II.
Fiction“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. The son of an Appalachian teenager uses his good looks, wit and instincts to survive foster care, child labor, addiction, disastrous loves, and crushing losses in the new novel from the best-selling author of “Unsheltered”.
“Marmee” by Sarah Miller. In 1861, Margaret March, with her husband serving as an army chaplain, finds the comfort and security of her four daughters resting on her shoulders alone as she faces financial hardships, secrets and tragedy, in this revealing retelling of “Little Women” from the perspective of the beloved matriarch known as Marmee.
“Santa’s Little Yelpers, No. 26 (Andy Carpenter)” by David Rosenfelt. Relieved when his co-worker Chris Meyers, the newest employee at the Tara Foundation, agrees to foster eight puppies, lawyer Andy Carpenter tries to overturn Chris’ wrongful conviction that he did time
“The Christmas Spirit” by Debbie Macomber. When Pete, a local pastor, and his best friend, Hank, a bartender, decide to switch jobs until Christmas Eve, they begin to see each other’s lives in a new light as they each discover a new love to cherish, forever changing their lives.
“Home Sweet Christmas, No. 2 (Wishing Tree)” by Susan Mallery. Excited to regain her independence after sending her sisters off to college, Camryn Neff is not thrilled when a client tries to set her up with her son in the second novel of the series following “The Christmas Wedding Guest”.
“Anywhere You Run” by Wanda Morris. A young black woman flees Jim Crow justice in Mississippi after killing the man who brutally attacked her in the new novel from the acclaimed author of “All Her Little Secrets”.
“The Bequest” by Joanna Margaret. Struggling to acclimate to her new home in Scotland, PhD student Isabel Henley, when her friend Rose is kidnapped, is forced to complete Rose’s research by following a paper trail from Genoa to Florence, and finally to Paris, where solving a 400-year-old mystery could save both their lives.
“Livid: A Scarpetta Novel” by Patricia Cornwell. When the sister of the judge presiding over a sensational murder case is found dead, chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, the reluctant start witness in the trial, investigates and recognizes telltale signs of the unthinkable, pitting her against a powerful force that returns her to the past.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system