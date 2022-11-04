It seems like only last week that I was encouraging you all to come to the library’s first ever “Haunted Library” event. Thanks to everyone who came to both the outdoor Halloween Party in the morning and who dared to traverse the haunted basement of the library.

Now, I shall remind you that since we are now officially in the month of November, we have also moved into “Dinovember” at the library. In a week and a day, we will be celebrating dinosaurs throughout the month by offering crafts and story times featuring dinosaurs.