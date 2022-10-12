As we enter what will soon be the third week of October, the days and nights have turned decidedly colder. My porch plants have come inside and, based on the 10-day forecast, have found their final resting place—unless they decide to winter over.

I went to a family baptism last Sunday over near LaCrosse. I would have to say that many of the trees are just gorgeous. Jack Frost has dipped his paintbrush in the neon oranges, reds, and yellows and painted some of the maples spectacularly. Some of the oaks and black tupelos as well turn various shades of red. Some trees, I hate to say it, just seem to be showing off especially when they’re surrounded by their still-green or yellow-leafed neighbors.