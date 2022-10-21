If you looked out your window around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, you might have noticed a few flakes falling from the sky. Yes. That four-letter word that starts with “s” (and ends with “w”) has arrived in Wisconsin. And right on time too! The average first trace of snow is October 15th (Monday, in case you get as lost in time as I sometimes do, was the 17th).

The first measurable snow, on average is November 12th. By measurable, I’m guessing that means enough snow to track a cat in. The average date for the first inch of snow is November 25, which is right smack dab between the earliest and latest dates Thanksgiving can fall. It looks like a warming trend— by the day you read this—might be in the forecast. I heard robins and saw juncos over the weekend, so birds further north of us are beginning to think it might be time to start staging to warmer, more southerly climes.