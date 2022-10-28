Today, October 28th, is the eve of a new undertaking at the library. In collaboration with DeForest Parks and Recreation, the DeForest High School Drama Program, and various student (and otherwise) volunteers, we will be attempting to bring you the first “Haunted Library”.

This haunting shall run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday the 29th. We hope you will join us! If you come to the library during those hours for “normal” library functions, be aware that there may be crowds waiting to descend into the “Haunted Library” and that the Market Street doors will not be in use for those three hours.