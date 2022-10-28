Today, October 28th, is the eve of a new undertaking at the library. In collaboration with DeForest Parks and Recreation, the DeForest High School Drama Program, and various student (and otherwise) volunteers, we will be attempting to bring you the first “Haunted Library”.
This haunting shall run from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday the 29th. We hope you will join us! If you come to the library during those hours for “normal” library functions, be aware that there may be crowds waiting to descend into the “Haunted Library” and that the Market Street doors will not be in use for those three hours.
The “Haunted Library” is intended for teens and adults. It is supposed to be at least startling if not downright scary. For the younger crowd there will be a Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to noon with storytimes at the Rocks and games and activities outside, weather permitting. Having a haunted-house type event in a library makes perfect sense. Authors put their hearts and souls into their works and those works endure, sometimes, long after the author has passed on.
When you think about it, libraries are collections of the souls of authors that haunt us through the ages. There are a few libraries that purportedly have ghostly hauntings. The Willard Public Library in Evansville, Indiana is one such library. It is famous for the ghost of the Gray Lady. You can find six live streaming—or should that be ghost streaming— cameras at this site; https://www.willardghost.com/ . It is rather spooky looking at the library at night. One has the sense that anything could happen.
Below you will find some non-spooky, non-scary books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff. Offers a biography of a noted Founding Father—the one who stood behind the change in thinking that produced the American Revolution.
“Uphill: A Memoir” by Jemele Hill. The Emmy Award-winning former cohost of ESPN’s “SportsCenter”, who was fired for calling President Trump “a white supremacist,” shares the whole story of her work, the women of her family and her complicated relationship with God as she forges a new path, no matter how uphill life’s battles might be.
“The Rise of the Rest: How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places Are Building the New American Dream” by Steve Case. The cofounder of America Online and Revolution and “New York Times” best-selling author of “The Third Wave”, shows how entrepreneurs across the country are building groundbreaking companies, renewing communities and creating new jobs—in the process reimagining the American landscape and bringing people together around a shared future.
“Family Values: Reset Trust, Boundaries, and Connection With Your Child” by Charles Sophy. A psychiatrist and former medical director helps parents rebuild their relationships with their children through four essential areas: trust, shared beliefs, family history and forgiveness and shows how to overcome generational wounds and create safety and stability
“Life is Hard: Ho Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way” by Kieran Setiya. Deeply personal and thought-provoking, this book, drawing on ancient and modern philosophy, as well as fiction, history, memoir, film, comedy, social science and stories from the author’s own experience, offers a map for navigating rough terrain, from personal trauma to the injustice and absurdity of the world.
Fiction
“Lute” by Jennifer Throne. An atmospheric, unsettling folk horror novel about love, duty and community.
“Daughters of the New Year” by E.M. Tran. In New Orleans, three daughters of a former beauty queen and Vietnamese refugee obsessed with zodiac signs, are trying to go about their modern lives but begin to encounter strange glimpses of long-buried secrets from their ancestors.
“Happily Ever Amish, No.1 (The Amish of Apple Creek)” by Shelly Shepard Gray. Apple Creek is a small, vibrant Amish community where everyone seems to know everyone else … but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its share of surprises, secrets and unexpected romance.
“Signal Fires” by Dani Shapiro. When the Shenkmans arrive on Division Street, their brilliant, lonely son Waldo, who has a native ability to find connections in everything, befriends Dr. Wilf, who is harboring a dark secret, setting in motion a chain of events that cause the past to come back with a vengeance.
“Secrets of the Nile (Lady Emily Mysteries)” by Tasha Alexander. When, while on a lavish cruise up the Nile, their host, a renowned amateur British collector of antiquities, is poisoned to death, Lady Emily and her husband follow the clues to several 3,000-year-old sculptures in an attempt to unmask a killer whose motive is both shocking and brilliant.
“The High Notes” by Danielle Steel. After years of enduring the hardship of the road, exploitation and abuse, Iris Cooper, a young woman with an unforgettable voice, fights for her freedom to follow her dreams and let the whole world hear her undeniable talent.
“Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand. Nine stories set in the universe of the best-selling author’s previous romance novels includes a visit with friends of Mallory Blessing three years after her death and Margot Carmichael encouraging her husband to reunite with his ex.
“No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child & Andrew Child. Witnessing a woman pushed to her death in front of a bus, Jack Reacher, following the killer on foot, is unaware that this is part of a secret conspiracy with many moving parts with no room for error and any threats will be “permanently” removed, including Reacher.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system