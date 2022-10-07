I take all responsibility. Last week I taunted the weather gods by noting we had yet to have any overnight lows that included that five-letter word that starts with “F”.

We had a few mornings last week when there was frost on the rooftops but not cold enough to drag the porch plants inside. A week to the day later, the forecast for Friday night, has an overnight low of 29 degrees. Now that is that other, five-letter word that starts with “F”.