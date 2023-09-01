Last week I gave you all the numbers from the 2023 Summer Reading Program. I did all the math that I usually do at the end of the reading program and plotted the number of miles all the pages read, laid end-to-end, would reach laid on a map (Somewhere near Detroit, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and north of Duluth, if memory serves). And opined that after the Summer Reading Celebration on August 30th (which we are now past) that we would be finally and truly done with this year’s Summer Reading Program. But I forgot. Not only do we count the pages read and report those.
We also count the number of “Dragon Dollars” donated to this reading program’s charities and I get to whine a bit about my eleemosynary impulse to agree to convert those “Dragon Dollars” to United States dollars and write checks to each of the charities. Readers earned and donated $230 to the DeForest Area Needs Network (D.A.N.N.) and $705 to the Dane County Humane Society. Far and away the leading charity for our readers this summer was the renovation of the Children’s Story Hour room. That project got a whopping $1,503. I will be making those donations in the not-too-distant future as my cash flow permits (consider this me whining about how many readers wish to donate to local charities!). Now I will encourage you to keep reading so that once the Winter Reading Program rolls around you will be in great shape to read even more books. Below you will find some of the books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!