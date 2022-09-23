In case you missed it, yesterday at 8:03 p.m. the Autumnal Equinox occurred. For all intents and purposes this means that the hours of night and day are equal or about 12 hours each.

Having reached the Autumnal Equinox can the Winter Solstice be far away? Well, actually it is 90 days away. On December 21st we’ll roll past the shortest day of the year, but as many of you regular readers of this column probably recall, by the time the Winter Solstice rolls around we’ve started adding back time at the end of the day (when, frankly, most of us notice it) although we continue losing time in the mornings well into the new year.