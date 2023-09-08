The last holiday of summer has past, as did the last event of the Summer Reading Program. We had a really nice celebration for all the Summer Reading Program participants on Aug. 30. Many hot dogs were eaten, many cones of cotton candy were consumed (Thanks to the Boy Scouts Troop 155 for not only loan us their cotton candy machine but for running the machine and dispensing that sweet treat.), many bags of popcorn were popped (I know because I was in charge of popping) and distributed. It was a lovely night and rather breezy. “How breezy was it?” I hear you ask. Well, it was so breezy that when one went to sprinkle popcorn salt your bag of popcorn, the salt (a very fine and powdery salt made just for popcorn) missed the bag by about 8 inches. Tiny tufts of cotton candy were also wafting in a southerly direction on the breeze coming out of the north. And the bubbles went pretty much what ever direction they wanted to. A great time was had by all, especially by the students who got to slime their school principals, school librarians, and our Children’s and teen librarians.
But now that that season has passed, we are already well into September, which as I’m sure you all know is “National Library Card Sign Up Month”. If you don’t have a card, stop by the library and get one. If your child or grandchild doesn’t have a library card, consider getting them one. And of course, if you do have a card, then please use it! Below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. You can use you library card to check them out or to put them on hold. Enjoy!