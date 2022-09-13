If you thought last weekend was miserable -- the Badgers lost, the Packers lost, and we got four inches of rain (according to my rain gauge) from a storm that stalled out over our part of the state for more than 36 hours--then I can almost guarantee that you will find this upcoming weekend (which starts tomorrow) much more enjoyable.
I can’t promise that the Badgers will light up the scoreboard, nor that the Packers will find a defense and offense to take the field, but if you stop by the library between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m on Saturday, good times will be in store for you. Our annual Harvest Festival is taking place during those hours. There will be crafts, old-fashioned games, food, a petting zoo of farm animals provided by FFA students, and balloon sculpting.
The Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library are also having a book sale. So plan to stop by. Activities will be moved inside as much as possible if the weather proves contrary -- but, really. How could it? After this past weekend? I think enough will be enough. We hope to see you on Saturday! Did I mention there would be food? With the Friends book sale in the offing you might not feel the need to seek new titles to read in the list below. On the other hand, the books listed below are piping hot, just off the press. You decide! Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Operation Pineapple Express” by Scott Mann & James Meek. This tense real-life thriller follows a group of retired Green Berets as they, called for one last mission, worked together to save a former comrade, along with 500 Afghans, right before the ISIS-K suicide bombing and amidst the chaos of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Solito” by Javier Zamora. A young poet reflects on his 3,000-mile journey from El Salvador to the United States when he was nine years old, during which he was faced with perilous boat trips, relentless desert treks, pointed guns, arrests and deceptions during two life-altering months alongside a group of strangers who became an unexpected family.
“American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper” by Daniel Stashower. Eliot Ness investigates the Cleveland Torso Murderer, who left thirteen bodies scattered across the city in the 1930s in a historical true crime story from the biographer, historian and award-winning author of “The Hour of Peril.
“Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” by Becky Kennedy. A popular parenting expert discusses a new paradigm for parents in how to raise children, based on a model that prioritizes connecting with our kids over correcting them.
“Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood” by Chelsea Conaboy. In this powerful narrative, a journalist and mother delves into the major brain changes that come with being new parents, delving into the neuroscience to reveal unexpected upsides and how this science is mostly absent from the public conversation about parenthood.
Fiction
“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Reid. A retired tennis champion comes out of retirement at age 37 after watching a young phenom beat her long-standing record at the 1994 US Open in the new novel from the “New York Time “best-selling author of “Malibu Rising”.
“Daisy Darker” by Alice Feeney. A family gathering for their matriarch's 80th birthday in her crumbling, gothic house on a tiny island begin disappearing one by one in the new novel from the “New York Times” best-selling author of “Rock Paper Scissors”.
“The Ink Black Heart, No. 6 (Cormoran Strike)” by Robert Galbraith. This sixth novel in the highly acclaimed, internationally best-selling series finds Cormoran and Robin ensnared in yet another case filled with twists and turns.
“The Fortunes of Jaded Women” by Carolyn Huynh. Follows a family of estranged Vietnamese women—cursed to never know love or happiness—as they reunite when a psychic makes a startling prediction.
“Less is Lost” by Andrew Greer. In this highly anticipated follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Less: A Novel”, Arthur Less, after the death of an old lover and a sudden financial crisis, sets out on a literary adventure across the U.S. during which he must finally face his personal demons.
“Lessons” by Ian McEwan. With his life constantly in flux as he lives through many historic upheavals, Roland Baines, haunted by lost opportunities, searches for comfort through music, literature, friends, sex, politics and love, struggling against global events beyond his control that have shaped his existence and memories.
“Act of Oblivion” by Robert Harris. Follows General Edward Whalley's and his son-in law Colonel William Goffe's flight to America in 1660 after their involvement in the beheading of King Charles I in the new novel from the best-selling author of “Fatherland”.
“The Girl from Guernica: A WWII Novel” by Karen Robards. During World War II, Sibil, living in Germany with her father, a scientist working on jet propulsion engines for the Nazi party, joins the underground resistance movement with him, and they become deeply embedded in a web of secrets, lies and deceit that threatens to destroy their already fragile family.
“Desperation in Death, No. 55 (In Death)” by J.D. Robb. Lieutenant Eve Dallas investigates the Pleasure Academy after two girls attempt to escape with tales of being groomed for sex trafficking in the latest addition to the long-running, “New York Times” best-selling series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.