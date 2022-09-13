If you thought last weekend was miserable -- the Badgers lost, the Packers lost, and we got four inches of rain (according to my rain gauge) from a storm that stalled out over our part of the state for more than 36 hours--then I can almost guarantee that you will find this upcoming weekend (which starts tomorrow) much more enjoyable.

I can’t promise that the Badgers will light up the scoreboard, nor that the Packers will find a defense and offense to take the field, but if you stop by the library between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m on Saturday, good times will be in store for you. Our annual Harvest Festival is taking place during those hours. There will be crafts, old-fashioned games, food, a petting zoo of farm animals provided by FFA students, and balloon sculpting.