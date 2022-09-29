One more day and we shall have entered the last quarter of the year, 2022. The past three-quarters of the year have passed at a steady pace with the seasons arriving about when you’d expect them to. The migratory birds showing up perhaps a little earlier than has been their wont in decades past due in some part to slightly warmer springs.

We have entered the last week of September without hearing that weather word that starts with “f” in the forecast although this week’s overnight lows are flirting with the mid-thirty-degree-temperature range. Why I remember, not too many years ago, when it was not that unusual to see that weather word that starts with “f” on the rooftops as the sun was rising in late August.