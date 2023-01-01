DeForest Area Senior Center Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lunch MenusMonday, Jan 2Closed for New Year’s Day HolidayTuesday, Jan. 3Swiss Steak, Baked Potato, Wheat Bread, Mandarin Oranges, Lemon BarMO: Meatless Egg BakeWednesday, Jan. 4DeForest Family Restaurant 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Home Delivered Only: Tomato Bisque Soup, Egg Salad Sandwich on Wheat Bread, Broccoli Salad, Banana PuddingMO: Same mealThursday, Jan. 5Chicken Parmesan, Pasta, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Blueberries, CheesecakeMO: Veggie ChickenFriday, Jan. 6Chili w/ Beans, Lettuce Salad, Dressing, Corn Muffin, Peaches, YogurtMO: No Meat SoupSO: Chicken Caesar SaladMonday, Jan. 9LUNCH WITH THE CASE MANAGERSStuffed Green Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Wheat Bread, Pineapple CakeMO: Rice/BeansTuesday, Jan. 10BBQ Chicken Breast, Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Pineapple, Sourdough Bread, BrownieMO: Veggie ChickenWednesday, Jan. 11DeForest Family Restaurant 10 a.m-1 p.m.Home Delivered Only:Pork Loin/Gravy, Cubed Potatoes, Squash, Wheat Roll, Sliced ApplesMO: Veggie LasagnaThursday, Jan. 12PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOHam, Scallop Potatoes, Baked Beans, Wheat Bread, Strawberries, CakeMO: Veggie PattyFriday, Jan. 13Chicken Stuffing Casserole, Mixed Veggies, Wheat Roll, Cranberries, Frozen YogurtMO: Veggie LasagnaSO: Chef’s SaladMonday, Jan. 16Egg Omelet, Sausage Patty, Hash browns, BP Biscuit, OJ, KringleMO: Cheese Omelet/ Veggie SausageTuesday, Jan. 17Goulash, Glazed Carrots, French Bread, Peaches, CakeMO: No Meat GoulashWednesday, Jan. 18DeForest Family Restaurant 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Home Delivered Only:Stuffed Chicken, Cheesy Potatoes, Wheat Bread, Blueberries, Ice CreamMO: Veggie LasagnaThursday, Jan. 19Tuna Casserole, Lettuce Salad, Dressing, Wheat Bread, Tropical Fruit, BrownieMO: Mac N Cheese Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest landlord accused of stealing, losing, tenant's dog Duo with DeForest ties win three Emmy awards for farming-themed TV show Year in review: DeForest athletes made history in 2022 Boys basketball: Norskies turn it on late to stay unbeaten Vienna lawsuit challenges 123-acre annexation into DeForest Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!