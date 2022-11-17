The busy Ultimate Leap Dance Center was abuzz on a recent night, as one class ended and another was about to began. There was an excitement in the air, just knowing millions of Americans watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day this year could spot some of these DeForest dancers.
Seven students from the dance center in grades eight to 12 will join 600 others their age from throughout the United States who have auditioned for the Spirit of American Productions' televised spot in the holiday extravaganza.
The Ultimate Leap Dance Center students – Kiarah Cystrunk, Eve Hollenberger, Addison Otto, Daelyn Midlikowski, Wren Hunter, Brynn Hookham, and Denali Oler – will walk the parade route, then perform a jazz dance routine to "Run Rudoph Run" with their fellow performers. It’s a first for the Ultimate Leap Dance Center, said Jenni Fristed, a co-owner and artistic director.
Fristed said the students created a video of a dance routine as an audition for the Thanksgiving Day production.
Her role was to ensure the students “had the stage presence and capabilities, the technique that I knew it would take for them to be chosen to be part of the parade,” she said.
She described the seven students as dedicated.
“The dancers that are going are kids that are in class five, six days a week. This is what they do,” Fristed said.
Six parents will accompany the students as chaperones, and one who is 18 will be Fristed’s “shadow,” she said.
The group will travel to the Big Apple Sunday, Nov. 20, so they can spend time sightseeing when the performers are not rehearsing at NBC Studios. They'll have a chance to go ice skating at Rockefeller Center, visit the 9/11 Memorial, see a Broadway show or a Christmas show at Radio City Music Hall. They’ll stay in the New York Hilton in Midtown, right in the heart of Manhattan.
The parade will be televised from 8 a.m.-noon Central Standard Time, but those who don’t catch the Spirit of America production can still see the DeForest dancers perform the routine at the community Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
“It’ll be our little way of bringing the parade back to the community so they can be a part of it. The community has been super supportive of us,” Fristed said.