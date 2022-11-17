The busy Ultimate Leap Dance Center was abuzz on a recent night, as one class ended and another was about to began. There was an excitement in the air, just knowing millions of Americans watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day this year could spot some of these DeForest dancers.

Seven students from the dance center in grades eight to 12 will join 600 others their age from throughout the United States who have auditioned for the Spirit of American Productions' televised spot in the holiday extravaganza. 