The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) was founded with the vision of creating a world without blood cancers, and a DeForest high school senior is doing her part to help realize that future.
Last August, Megan Meese was nominated to be an LLS Student Visionary of the Year, as she was the high school’s National Honor Society president and blood drive coordinator.
Meese is now leading one of 13 Madison-area student campaigns to raise money for LLS. Her campaign, Kickin' Away Cancer, is named after her love for martial arts. She is a second degree black belt at Midwest Professional Karate in DeForest.
She’s interested in going into the medical field some day, which is why she has an interest in supporting LLS’ efforts to fund research in immunotherapy, genomics and personalized medicine as well as provide free education and support for blood cancer patients and their families.
Meese has set a goal of raising $20,000 by the March 17 deadline.
“Initially I thought $10,000, but then I wanted to challenge myself,” she said. “I knew if I put my mind to it, and with the help of my friends, I would be able to get $20,000. It’s a good amount, not super hard to achieve.”
To meet her goal, she’s organized several events and initiatives. On Saturday, Feb.18, with the help of the National Honor Society, Meese held a carnival at the high school centered around kid-friendly activities. All proceeds benefited the campaign.
“We had previously done a fall festival in October, we thought we would do it again,” Meese said. “It was really successful. There were lots of kids, we had a fun time. People commented on how organized it was. The National Honor Society is now thinking about making it an annual thing.”
The following Saturday, Feb. 25, Meese and a friend—fellow black belt and DeForest Area High School senior Meta Fischer—co-facilitated a women’s self-defense seminar at Midwest Professional Karate, which had two dozen participants.
“I was just kind of brainstorming ideas for my campaign and my karate studio is involved in the community and loves helping with charity, plus I have a good relationship with the lead instructor,” Meese said. “When I brought it up, he was down to support the campaign. We felt it would help to strengthen girls going into college.”
Also coming up at the karate studio will be the return of an event that hasn’t happened in eight years—a Kick-a-Thon. Students at the studio are given wooden boards on which they write write bad habits. After benefactors make donations, those donors can sign the bad habit boards.
Each student has been tasked with finding 10 family members or friends to donate $10 each to the campaign, earning them the right to put their signatures on the wooden boards. On March 8, the students will break those boards.
“It’s my biggest event, I’m expecting there to be 100 little kids in the studio, I’m so excited,” Meese said. “We haven't done a Kick-a-Thon in eight years. I’ve been involved at the studio for 12 years, and for the first few years, we did a Kick-a-Thon every year. It was a fun, exciting, energy-filled event.”
Two local businesses are also helping support her effort. On Saturday, March 4, Norski Nutrition will be holding a giveback day for Meese’s campaign, with proceeds from some of the drinks going to support the initiative.
The Poppy Seed is donating 20% of proceeds from a cold brew deal now through March 15.
This is not the first time DeForest students have joined in the fight against blood cancers. In 2021, siblings 17-year-old Caleb Ekezie, and 15-year-old Esther, set a goal of raising at least $50,000 for the cause.
It was through their campaign that Meese first became aware of the LLS’ work.
While she doesn’t personally know anyone with leukemia or lymphoma, Meese is planning to attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse or The University of Oklahoma to study oncology, so she still feels a personal connection to the cause.
“I would say that blood cancer, leukemia and lymphoma are something I personally want to make a difference in, as I hope to be an oncologist,” she said. “Just raising awareness about blood cancer is kind of the purpose, that helps impact and improve patients’ lives and give them easier access to treatments.”