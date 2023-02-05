Ten dragon statues were purchased from a Nebraska craftsman by the Village of DeForest for a public art initiative that will launch on June 3. A bonus 11th statue was delivered to make up for them being delayed and unable to debut last summer.
The 11 dragons arriving by truck in DeForest from Nebraska last summer.
Nature and seasonal themes will be a core part of several of the dragons’ designs.
LEFT: Ten area artists are hard at work putting their personal touches on 11 fiberglass dragon sculptures which will be placed around the village for a walking art tour this summer.
One of the dragons will be painted like a cow to reflect DeForest's farming heritage.
A public art exhibition a year and a half in the making is set to give wing to playfulness and whimsy when it debuts this summer.
Eleven dragon statues coming soon to DeForest have let the imaginations of 10 local artists soar over the past few months, as they have adapted their individual artistic sensibilities and styles to the sculptures of the mythical creature.
It was Village of DeForest Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon whose spark of an idea in autumn of 2021 ignited interest in bringing the fire-breathing beasts of lore to the community.
As Harmon worked with then-Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie on the village’s comprehensive plan and redevelopment plan, they heard from residents who wanted a “walkable community” and village staff saw an opportunity for Norse branding and placemaking.
She has a goal of bringing some form of public art to DeForest each year—not necessarily with a statue walking tour every year—but to do something to bring awareness to the arts annually or every other year going forward.
Originally intended to be debuted last summer, after a supply chain delay the winged serpents will be unveiled this year during the Dragon Art Fair at Fireman’s Park in DeForest on Saturday, June 3.
The 11 dragons will then be displayed through September around DeForest at various parks and businesses.
Following their four months on display, the dragons will then be publicly auctioned off in October to determine their final homes. While the village staff hope that local businesses and organizations will bid on the dragons to keep them in DeForest, the auction will be open to the public so the dragons could land anywhere.
The dragons are made of fiberglass, each being five feet tall and three feet wide. Harmon reached out to Baraboo to find out they acquired elephants for a similar project, and then ordered from the same craftsman in Nebraska. The village ordered 10 dragons but got an 11th for free due to their order getting delayed.
The total cost was just under $14,000, for which Harmon had to present to the village board to request funding.
A callout for artists was then launched last year in spring while they waited for the dragons to arrive. By chance, they had exactly ten people interested—resulting in one artist painting two dragons.
The artists include a high school student, the art teacher for the village’s parks and recreation programming, a resident who does art as a side gig, and a professor.
To apply, each artist had to explain their background in art, submit a synopsis of what they were wanting to do, what medium they were planning to use, what genre they were considering such as contemporary, impression, or pop art, and submit a rendering of what their idea might look like
Each artist was given $100 for their materials. A retired nurse who has also taught rosemaling since 1969 will create an entirely rosemaled dragon which will be hosted by Norske Nook.
There will be a cow dragon to represent DeForest’s farming heritage, hosted by The Poppy Seed. Another will represent the Yahara River. One will have a theme of “reflecting the beauty around you.”
Most will be placed in the area of E. Holum and N. Main streets, including at the library, Fireman’s Park (sponsored by Realtor Mary Schultz), Norske Nook, The Poppy Seed, and one on the river trail.
“The dragons are coming and we’re going to make sure everything is marketed and the word gets out to the public to drum up excitement,” Harmon said. “We think this will be a big draw for people from outside the community to come here, and to get local people out and about in their community.”