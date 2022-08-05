Breakfast kit

Make breakfast frugal and fabulous.

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

What? Didn’t summer just start? I just realized school is already starting in communities across the country.

Before you think I’m a goofball, my kids are adults, so I’m blissfully detached from the school year schedule. But I’m not detached from morning chaos. We all have that in common. The only way to mitigate the morning madness is to organize the chaos.