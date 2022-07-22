Chimichurri

Chimichurri highlights the fresh and flavorful taste of summer by mixing herbs with savory garlic and a little kick.

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

Let's talk chimichurri. Its garlicky and tangy with a spicy little kick, filled with lovely fresh herbs. Light and summery, grassy, verdant and ridiculously flavorful.

An essential element of Argentinean cuisine, a bowl of chimichurri can be found on every dinner table, and rightfully so. Once you make it, you'll put it on everything -- no exaggeration!