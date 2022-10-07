Pumpkin bisque

This creamy pumpkin soup is sure to be a family favorite

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

Oh, October! It's officially pumpkin-flavored everything month! If you want to see the face of bliss, offer your loved ones this easy-to-prepare scrumptious Pumpkin Apple Cider Soup lovingly paired with adorable grilled cheese croutons.

Although incredibly nutritious, pumpkin on its own is a little bland. We're infusing complexity into it by adding onion, garlic, lots of seasonal spices, apple and apple cider. The cider and the apple bring the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity to this soup. However, this is a savory soup; don't expect a pool of pumpkin pie!