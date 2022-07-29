Whole chicken and vegetables

Sliced chicken with veggies makes a delicious cheap eat.

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

On the ultimate quest for cheap eats, whole chickens always win! They’re inexpensive, and each one can stretch into three meals. Of course, this depends on the number of people you’re feeding and the size of their appetites.

We begin by roasting one whole chicken with vegetables. Double the recipe for larger families.