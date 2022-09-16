Knowing your farmers and where your food comes from became even more important as we all experienced during 2020. The grocery stores were empty and it forced the community to seek out other avenues to feed their families. Many visited local farmers for the very first time.

In an effort to deepen that relationship with local farmers, six farms have come together to host the 2nd Annual Fall Farm Hop. The Fall Farm Hop was created to highlight the diverse local agricultural offerings right in your own backyards.