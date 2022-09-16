Knowing your farmers and where your food comes from became even more important as we all experienced during 2020. The grocery stores were empty and it forced the community to seek out other avenues to feed their families. Many visited local farmers for the very first time.
In an effort to deepen that relationship with local farmers, six farms have come together to host the 2nd Annual Fall Farm Hop. The Fall Farm Hop was created to highlight the diverse local agricultural offerings right in your own backyards.
The Fall Farm Hop encourages the community to visit or “hop” to each of the six participating farms on Sept. 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to explore the farms, meet the farmers and learn about the diverse agricultural products and services they offer. Participants can pick up a “passport” at any of the participating farms and have it punched as they visit each farm throughout the day. Turn in the passport at the last farm they visit to be entered to win prizes donated by each farm.
The event was developed by Wells Farms Premium Beef owner, Sarah Wells. “Early in 2021, I was reflecting on what a year 2020 had been, I started thinking about all of the unique, small, family farms around us that helped keep our communities going with food, flowers, and an escape from the confines of their own four walls throughout the pandemic. We are really lucky to live in an area that is so rooted in agriculture and that offers so much diversity in products and services in a small geographical area.”
Wells reached out to fellow farm owners and operators and asked if they would be interested in hosting an event to showcase this diversity to our community and the Fall Farm Hop was born.
The six farms you will visit during the September 25th event are; Burr Oak Gardens, Rio; Creek Bed Country Farmacy, Poynette; Lapacek’s Orchard, Poynette; Prairie Winds, Rio; Sassy Cow Creamery, Columbus; and Wells Farms Premium Beef, Rio. Each farm will be participating in different ways – some will be offering interactive activities, food, live music, unique shopping experiences, and more.