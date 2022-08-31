As Labor Day approaches, some may be wondering how to spend that last official weekend of the summer in Wisconsin.
In the southern part of the state, a host of events, some quirkier than others, offer fun for the family. From baseball to fine art, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism offers a list of activities on its website, travelwisconsin.com.
Anne Sayers, department of tourism secretary-designee, noted the site has 140 event ideas for the weekend, and had more than 1,800 this year. Sayers shared some recommendations for memorable end-of-summer experiences that are unique to Wisconsin.
Baseball in Beloit offers “a really fun day at the ballpark,” Sayers said. Within the newly built ABC Supply Stadium are a playground, games for kids, and a 360-degree walkable open concourse. Sayers called the facility “stunning,” noting it has a party deck and new food and beverage offerings. A series with the Beloit Sky Carp vs. the Quad City River Bandits features games each day between Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
Water skiing plays a large role in Wisconsin’s culture, as the state has more ski show clubs than any other, Sayers said.
“Water skiers across the state spend the summer practicing and performing,” she added. “Many put on their final shows on Labor Day weekend.”
One is the Rock Aqua Jays Ski team, who will perform their show at Traxler Stadium in Janesville Sept. 4. The team has won 21 national championships. Sayers called their performances “dazzling,” adding they do pyramids, jumping, ballet and barefoot water skiing.
For those looking to take in some art and culture, the Paoli Art in the Park will feature 35 artists with handcrafted handbags, jewelry and ceramics. Sayers called Paoli a “charming and rural community along the Sugar River.”
“Plus, you can get a really good grilled cheese sandwich in Paoli,” she said.
On a lighter note, Milwaukee’s Humboldt Park will be home to Shrekfest Sept. 3, with live music, arts and crafts and contests with competitions in roaring, costumes and onion-eating.
“It’s an annual festival celebrating the movie “Shrek” and the whole counterculture that’s sprung up around it,” Sayers said.
Also uniquely Wisconsin is Harley Davidson, and the motorcycle company’s annual rally is a big event for motorcycle enthusiasts. It runs Sept. 1-5 with demonstrations, rides and an exhibit at the 20-acre campus in Milwaukee. Visitors can start with a visit to the museum then head to surrounding dealerships, each with its own activities.
Anyone tired of summer and aching to usher in fall can get a jumpstart on the season at a corn maze. Skelly’s Farm Market in Janesville will open its corn mazes Sept. 3. Sayers noted Skelly’s has two mazes cut through 15 acres of cornfields. The Adventure Maze is a Corn Kingdom “designed to look like a corn-inspired fairy tale castle,” Sayers said. With two miles of walking paths, it’s geared toward families.
Sayers described the other, the Impossible Maze, as a “twisting, turning labyrinth through the cornfield.” It covers 3 1/2 miles of walking paths. Both mazes offer games and interactive elements throughout.
Finally, those just looking to just get out and enjoy nature during this long weekend can find information about trails throughout the state on Travel Wisconsin’s new trail report. Sayers said it indicates which trail networks are open, along with conditions and recommendations on places to eat a visit nearby. It also features a three-day weather forecast to help plan the outing. It can be found at travelwisconsin.com/trailreport.