DeForest Annual Tree Lighting 5
Santa was nearly overwhelmed, as kids crowded on all sides to get a word with him after he gave the countdown for the first annual DeForest Holiday Tree Lighting in 2021.

It’s already December—and that means a variety of winter, holiday, and Christmas-themed events are set to take place around the DeForest area in the coming weeks.

Whether the wintry weather fills you with peace and joy, or makes you feel like a Grinch or Scrooge, there should be an event for you, with both indoor and outdoor activities planned for the weeks ahead.

