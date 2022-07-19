Suddenly we are at the penultimate Friday in the month of July and this month has five Fridays so it isn’t quite as late as it could be on the fourth Friday of the month. However, it does mean that we are only a week and a day from the library’s twentieth celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday on Saturday, July 30th. And being a week away from the Harry Potter Birthday Party means we are just about two weeks away from the end of the Summer Reading Program.

Now is the time to concentrate on getting those books read. Adults and children of all ages can still earn dragon dollars which can be used to purchase items in our store and which can be donated to one of four local charities – The DeForest Area Needs Network, the Dane County Humane Society, the DeForest Area Public Library’s Endowment Fund, and due to our water-based theme, the Friends of the Yahara Headwaters. I will convert those dragon dollars into good, old, U.S. dollars and make the contribution to these worthy organizations.