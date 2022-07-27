DeForest Area Public Library

The 29th of July. All Harry Potter fans know what two days from this is. That is correct! It will be Harry Potter’s birthday. We have been celebrating Harry’s birthday (Yes. I do know that he is a fictional character; however, in the books, he does have a birthday. Which we are celebrating for the 20th time this year. This is the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter Birthday party at our library. If I’m doing the math correctly — and I’m not saying that I am — the first party we held was about four years after the publication of the first book in the series when Harry would have been 11. So Harry (I know he is a fictional character) would have been 15 years old when we started the parties. As I previously noted, we are 20 years into partying with Harry on his big day. That would make him 35 on this July 31st, My how time flies even when you are a wizard. This year we will be celebrating on Saturday, July 30th — That’s tomorrow!. On Sunday we will be having a wizard rock concert featuring Tonks — of Tonks on the Aurors. The party will be from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. It will be all around the library grounds (the weather is being handled by the Ministry of Magic and will be perfect for being outside). Tonks will be performing in the Community Room at 3 p.m. If there is any cake left over, we might be serving it then, but I wouldn’t count on it. If you want cake, come to the party on July 30th.

All this talk of birthday parties overshadows the rapidly approaching end of the Summer Reading Program. There is but one week left. It all ends on August 6th. The last I heard, we had 606 active readers, 798 registered readers (so you can still become “active” by adding a title to your account), 23,398 books have been read (so all the reading challenges have been met which means a beach party concert and ice cream for program participants. Yay, you! As you head into the final week, if you are looking for some books to inspire you to read quickly and add another title or two to the totals, cast your eyes further down the page. Below are some of the new books, recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!