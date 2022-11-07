Today is a solemn day. A day which has commemorated the end of World War I for more than a hundred years. The commemoration has been expanded over the years to memorialize all those in the armed services as well as those who have died in service. It is a day to remember. This day has been called “Remembrance Day” and “Armistice Day” as well. It originally marked the armistice agreement that ended the first World War on November 11th, 1918. At the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, you might want to pause a moment and reflect on all those who have served.
Today is also the eve of “Dinoday” at the library. A feathered T-Rex, her handlers, and her friends will be roaming the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday (that’s tomorrow if you are reading this on Friday the 11th). There will be activities, contests (best dinosaur gear /costume and best dinosaur roar) and crafts. Plan on attending. It will be ginormous fun!
Now that night is falling so suddenly and creating long evenings that are perfect for reading, you may want to peruse the titles listed below and find the next book you’d like to read. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women” by Nikki Haley. The former Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations offers examples of women who we able to succeed in the face of obstacles, from famous names such as Margaret Thatcher and Gold Meir, to lesser known leaders.
“They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent” by Sarah Kendzior. Exploring the United States’ “culture of conspiracy,” a “New York Times” best-selling author exposes the conspiracy tactics powerful actors use to placate an inquisitive public, and how these conspiracies have shaped, and will continue to shape, our democracy.
“Stuff They Don’t Want you to Know” by Ben Bowlin. The hosts of the podcast “Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know” discern conspiracy fact from conspiracy fiction in this exposé on stuff the government doesn’t want you to know.
“The Revolutionary Samuel Adams” by Stacy Schiff. This revelatory biography from a Pulitzer Prize-winner about the most essential Founding Father— the one who stood behind the change in thinking that produced the American Revolution.
“Slow Birding” by Joan Strassmann. A one-of-a-kind guide to birding locally that encourages readers to slow down and notice the spectacular birds all around them.
Fiction
“Thief of Fate, No.3 (Providence Falls)” by Jude Deveraux & Tara Sheets. After changing the course of history when he stole Cora McLeod from her destined soulmate, Finley Walsh, in 1844, Liam O’Conner, desperately trying to make amends, has three months to restore the balance by reuniting Cora and Finn or pay the ultimate price.
“Distant Thunder, No. 63 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Woods. After a strange storm deposits a dead man on his doorstep, Stone Barrington is determined to uncover who he was and how he got there in the latest addition to the long-running series following “Black Dog”.
“Livid: A Scarpetta Novel” by Patricia Cornwell. When the sister of the judge presiding over a sensational murder case is found dead, chief medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, the reluctant start witness in the trial, investigates and recognizes telltale signs of the unthinkable, pitting her against a powerful force that returns her to the past.
“Long Shadows, No.7 (Memory Man)” by David Baldacci. “Memory Man” Amos Decker—an FBI consultant with perfect recall—delves into a bewildering double homicide in this new thriller in David Baldacci’s #1 New York Times bestselling series.
“The Maze (John Corey)” by Nelson DeMille. Called out of retirement by his former lover to investigate a serial killer targeting prostitutes, former NYPD Homicide Detective John Corey, as he digs deeper into these killings, which have garnered national attention, discovers that there are sinister forces at work that don’t want this case solved.
“Robert Ludlum’s The Blackbriar Genesis, No. 1 (Blackbriar)” by Simon Gervais. When an undercover Treadstone agent is murdered in Prague, but none of his superiors know what he was doing there, Blackbriar operatives Helen Jouvert and Donovan Wade are sent to investigate, drawing them into a world of conspiracy and fake news.
“Triple Cross” by James Patterson. On the trail of a serial killer who targets entire families, leaving behind no physical evidence, Detectives Alex Cross and Sampson team up with the world’s best-selling true crime author, who sees patterns everyone else misses, until the Family Man flips the script, hunting down Cross and his family.
“Witch in the Well” by Camilla Bruce. A group of estranged childhood friends reunites in an eerie Norwegian coastal village where their flawed ambitions and grudges swirl into an all-too-real echo of a terrible town legend.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system