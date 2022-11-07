Today is a solemn day. A day which has commemorated the end of World War I for more than a hundred years. The commemoration has been expanded over the years to memorialize all those in the armed services as well as those who have died in service. It is a day to remember. This day has been called “Remembrance Day” and “Armistice Day” as well. It originally marked the armistice agreement that ended the first World War on November 11th, 1918. At the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, you might want to pause a moment and reflect on all those who have served.

Today is also the eve of “Dinoday” at the library. A feathered T-Rex, her handlers, and her friends will be roaming the library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday (that’s tomorrow if you are reading this on Friday the 11th). There will be activities, contests (best dinosaur gear /costume and best dinosaur roar) and crafts. Plan on attending. It will be ginormous fun!