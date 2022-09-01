It is hard to believe that we’re already into September. As you all know, September is “National Library Card Sign up Month”. This compels me to ask “What’s in your wallet?” (or on your key chain). If you don’t have a library card you are missing out on access to many, many things.

The library is about much more than books. We have cake pans, audio books, dvds, video games, telescopes, a metal detector, geocaching equipment, a metal detector, and wi-fi hot spots just to name the first few things that leapt to my mind. If you already have a library card, this is the month to use it. This is also the month to show it with pride at certain, local businesses who will give you a discount. Check out which businesses are participating on our social media.yy