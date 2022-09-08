Labor Day weekend has come and gone. Now we are well in to “National Library Card Sign Up” month.
National Library Card Sign Up month provides an opportunity for all public libraries to remind parents, caregivers and students to get the school year off to the best possible start by signing up for a library card.
A library card can be the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. This year, Governor Evers not only promoted National Library Card Sign-Up month by issuing a proclamation, he also established Sept. 6 as “National Read a Book Day” throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Sadly, we have already rolled past Sept. 6, but as stalwart library users, you all know that any day can be a “Read a Book Day” not matter what state or nation you happen to be reading in. My question for everyone I meet during this month is, “What’s in your wallet?”
So I will ask you, Gentle Reader, that same question. “What’s in your wallet (or on your key chain)?” If you don’t have a library card, now’s the time to get one. If you do have a library card, now’s the time to show it proudly at some of our local business partners (check out our website or on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter) and receive a discount! Or come into the library and use your card to checkout some of the exciting new titles listed below. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Becoming FDR: The Personal Crisis That Made a President” by Jonathan Darman. Tracing the physical, political, and personal evolution of the iconic president, Becoming FDR shows how adversity can lead to greatness, and to the power to remake the world.
“Platonic: How the Science of Attachment Can Help You Make—and Keep—Friends” by Marisa G. Franco. The author explains how to make and keep friends in an era of distraction, burnout, and chaos, especially in a society that often prizes romantic love at the expense of other relationships and provides an actionable blueprint for forging strong, lasting connections with others.
Fiction
“Girl Forgotten, No. 12 (Andrea Oliver)” by Karin Slaughter. Forty years after Emily Vaughn was murdered on her prom night, US Marshal Andrea Oliver picks up the cold case to find justice in the follow-up to the “New York Times” best-selling novel “Pieces of Her”.
“Haven” by Emma Donoghue. Two monks leave seventh-century Ireland in a boat searching for an isolated spot to found a new monastery, but instead drift out to sea and wind up on a bare, steep island inhabited by thousands of birds.
“The Ninth Month” by James Patterson with Richard Dilallo. Landing in the hospital where it is revealed she is pregnant, successful marketing executive Emily Atkinson, as women in her wealthy social circles go missing, finds her pregnancy becoming decidedly high-risk as a faceless enemy follows her every move.
“Overkill” by Sandra Brown. When Eban, the scion of a wealthy North Carolina family who brutally attacked Rebecca Pratt, leaving her on life support, gets an early release from prison, brilliant state prosecutor Kate Lennon asks former Super Bowl MVP quarterback—and Rebecca’s ex-husband—to make an impossible decision for justice.
“Reckoning”(FBI Thrillers)” by Catherine Coulter. Agent Savich is called in to help a commonwealth attorney put the big-time criminal responsible for her parents’ deaths behind bars, while Agent Sherlock is assigned to protect a 12-year-old piano prodigy—and granddaughter of a powerful crime boss— from would-be kidnappers.
“Stay Awaker” by Megan Goldin. Liv Reese, waking up holding a bloodstained knife and her hands covered in scribbled messages, remembers nothing from the past two years and goes on the run for a crime she doesn’t remember committing, followed by someone who will do anything to stop her from remembering—permanently.
“How to Kill Your Family” by Bella Mackie. A darkly humorous debut novel follows a cunning antihero as she gets her revenge. A first novel.
“The Unfolding” by A. M. Homes. This is a portrait of a family—and a country—in flux. A story about what happens when truths that once seemed self-evident turn out to be neither self-evident nor even true. The author captures an America as it lurches toward freak-out, and a family as it shreds the lies it’s been living by.
“The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell. The author of Hamnet—New York Times best seller and National Book Critics Circle Award winner—brings the world of Renaissance Italy to jewel-bright life in this unforgettable fictional portrait of the captivating young duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici as she makes her way in a troubled court.
“Back to the Garden” by Laurie R. King. A fifty-year-old cold case involving California royalty comes back to life—with potentially fatal consequences—in this gripping standalone novel from the New York Times bestselling author of the Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes series.
“Hell and Back, No. 18 (Longmire)” by Craig Johnson. In Hell and Back, the eighteenth installment of the Longmire series, author Craig Johnson takes the beloved sheriff to the very limits of his sanity to do battle with the most dangerous adversary he’s ever faced: himself.
“Robert B. Parker’s Fallout, No. 21 (Jesse Stone)” by Mike Lupica. When two seemingly unconnected mysterious deaths occur on his watch, police chief Jesse Stone must pull out all the stops to unravel the truth and stop a killer from striking again.
“Rule of Engagement” by Selena Montgomery and Stacey Abrams. Love is a game of chance in this romantic suspense novel by New York Times bestselling author and American politician and activist Stacey Abrams, writing under her pen name, Selena Montgomery.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system