National Library Week ‘There’s More to the Story’

National Library Week, April 23-29, celebrates our libraries, which today hold so much more than books. Along with materials like movies, music, fiction, non-fiction and periodicals on the shelves, libraries offer programs for young and old for cultural and education enrichment.
With wifi, computers and printers, they also provide a place to work, study and apply for employment.
According to the American Library Association’s website, this year’s honorary chair for National Library Week is Kelly Yang, an immigrant who came to the United States at age 6, knowing no English.
Yang is quoted on the ALA website, saying,
“I know firsthand that there’s so much more to the story when it comes to libraries, just like there’s more to my story. I am the product of amazing libraries and librarians, who saw me, supported me, and nurtured me. Through books, movies, games, giveaways, and engaging programming, I found the courage to go for my dreams.”
Just like libraries across the United States, The DeForest Area Public Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. Here are some coming up.
DeForest Area Public Library
203 Liberty St.
CONTAINER GARDENING — Monday, May 1, 6:30 p.m.: Container gardening has become a hot topic in recent years as more of us are living in condos and apartments and would like to garden. Also, as we age, gardening with containers allows us to garden with less bending and kneeling. A certified Master Gardener from Dane Co. UW-Extension will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of different container types, container soils and their characteristics, watering and fertilizing schedules, plants that are well suited for containers and container design.
STAR WARS VR — Wednesday, May 3, or Saturday, May 6: The Rebel Alliance needs your help! Enlist now for your chance to fight the empire and do your part to restore the galaxy... in virtual reality. Sign up online or at the front desk to reserve your 45min slot to fly a VR X-Wing mission.
SPARK! ROBIN WILLIAMS AND HIS BATTLE WITH LEWY-BODY DEMENTIA — Thursday, May 4, 3 p.m.: Join us in a special viewing of the film SPARK. This film tells the story of Robin and his wife Susan’s agonizing journey of trying to get a diagnosis and cope with symptoms that created significant anguish, fear, grief, and confusion. An introduction will be provided by Julia Wood of the Lewy Body Association; Ellen Taylor from ADRC of Dane County will facilitate a discussion following the film. The Aging Brain: A Learning Series, An informational series hosted by DeForest Area Public Library and The DeForest-Windsor Dementia Friendly Communities.
BENI DAIKO TAIKO DRUMMING (VILLAGE GREEN, ETHUN PLACE & LIBRARY STREET) Saturday, May 13, 1 p.m. — The ancient art of Taiko drumming is a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand. Join us for this dynamic family-friendly, outdoor performance and perhaps try drumming yourself.
3D DESIGN & PRINTING — Wednesday, May 17, or Saturday, May 20: Learn about 3D printing and watch our printer in action. You can even try your hand at designing a small 3D print to take home. Sign up for a small group lesson online or at the front desk.
2023 SUMMER READING PROGRAM: ALL TOGETHER NOW — May 20-Aug. 5: Readers of all ages are invited to come together for summer reading! Start logging books, activities, and more to earn Dragon Dollars for prizes and charitable causes. Go to www.deforestlibrary.org/reading-program to learn more and get started. We’re kicking off Summer Reading with a full day of programs for all ages.
WILD RUMPUS PARTY - Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-noon: Let the wild rumpus (and Summer Reading) start! Join Miss Emily for fun games, activities, and crafts inspired by Maurice Sendak’s beloved children’s book.
MINI PAINTING — Saturday, May 20, noon-3 p.m.: This month’s mini-painting program will feature summer-reading themed 3D prints ready for you to add your artistic touch.
CAMPFIRE SING-ALONG WITH KEN LONNQUIST (VILLAGE GREEN, ETHUN PLACE & LIBRARY STREET) — Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m.: A campfire sing-along is the perfect way to come together to kick off the Summer Reading Program. Ken Lonnquist, songwriter and performer, will lead everyone in singing camp songs, both old and new, and while you make s’mores by the camp fire.
TOUCH-A-TRUCK STORYTIME (FIREMAN’S PARK) — Wednesday, May 24: 10 a.m.: Miss Emily will be joined by members of our Village’s terrific Publics Works staff for a special outdoor storytime celebrating National Public Works Week. Enjoy truck-themed stories and songs and explore some of the Village’s big trucks.
THE SIX WIVES OF HENRY the VIII - Monday, May 22, 6:30 p.m.: Six women and six stories. These fascinating women led equally fascinating lives—apart from how they ended. Educational entertainer Martina Mathisen artfully interweaves tales of power, personality, and politics. Do these six famous wives deserve their popular labels? Join us to meet the Six Wives of Henry VIII and decide for yourself.
EDITH HEAD: THE WOMAN WHO DRESSED HOLLYWOOD (DEFOREST AREA COMMUNITY & SENIOR CENTER) - Tuesday, May 23, 10 a.m. :An incredibly successful costume designer with eight Oscars to prove it, Edith Head’s dazzling career continues to inspire new generations of designers. Join educational entertainer Martina Mathisen to discover why Edith Head was the most influential costume designer in Hollywood history. Co-sponsored by DeForest Area Public Library, DeForest Area Historical Society, and DeForest Area Community & Senior Center.
SUMMER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
CONCERTS AT THE ROCKS (VILLAGE GREEN) Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20 & 27, 1 p.m. Drum, dance, sing and have fun Tuesdays at 1 pm at the Village Green across from the Library (Ethun Pl. & Library St.). June 6: Mr. Steve, Master Facilitator of Fun; June 13: Elmore Lawson, drum circle; June 20: Stuart Stotts, local musician & storyteller; June 27: The Handphibians, Brazilian percussion;
CONCERTS ON MARKET STREET
Tuesdays, July 11, 18 & 25 & August 1, 6:30 p.m.
Bring your chairs and enjoy fun performances on Market Street
July 11: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger
July 18: Mad City Jug Band, blues & pop
July 25: The eMpTy Vees, 80’s pop & rock
August 1: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, pop rock
TERRIFIC TUESDAYS July 11, 18 & 25 & August 1, 1 p.m.Come together at the DeForest Area Public Library for fun family programs
July GEE Funny Farm Animal Encounter (7/11), UW-Madison’s Wonders of Physics (7/18), Hula Hoop Class with Hoop Elation (7/25), and Fantastic Beasts with Nature’s Niche Exotic & Native Animal Rescue (8/1).
HARRY POTTER BIRTHDAY PARTY Monday, July 31, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Grab your costumes and wands for a magical celebration, complete with quidditch, treats, games, and more, from 10 am to noon on the grounds around the DeForest Area Public Library.