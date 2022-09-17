Kids in the Rotunda, the family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, kicks off its 2022-23 season on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage next month, starting with a returning favorite, Black Star Drum Line, on Oct. 1. This year’s series includes 28 Saturdays along with two special holiday events during school breaks: Magic Morgan and Liliana on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Truly Remarkable Loon on Friday, Nov. 25.

Featuring rhythms, magic, dancing, engaging cultural arts performances, silly sing-alongs and more, the Kids in the Rotunda series features a diverse lineup of local, regional and national performers selected exclusively for children ages nine and younger and their families.