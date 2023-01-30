You may not realize that settings on rings or clasps on necklaces and bracelets may deteriorate with constant wear and may need a jeweler’s attention.
“You could have broken or worn prongs around the stones in a ring that could cause a stone to fall out,” said Art Fish, owner of Prairie Jewelers. “That’s not something most people think about until an accident happens. Have a jeweler take a close look at the jewelry you enjoy wearing on a regular basis.”
Do you know the best ways to store jewelry at home? Fish will share tips for protecting those special pieces from various elements like heat, dust and excessive light at the DeForest Area Public Library on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
If, like many people, you have boxes of jewelry you seldom wear, Fish has an idea for you.
“Consider repurposing a piece of jewelry like a bracelet or pendant and creating a new design that will inspire you to wear it today. We love seeing how a repurposed piece of jewelry gives the wearer something new to enjoy from jewelry they hardly ever wore before.”
After the library program, Fish will be available to answer questions and clean jewelry from audience members.
Prairie Jewelers was recently recognized as the “Best Jewelry Store’ in the 2022 “Best of Sun Prairie Readers’ awards.
Fish has worked in the jewelry business for over 30 years. He purchased the Sun Prairie store two years ago from Mike Durant, who owned the business for 38 years.