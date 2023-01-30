You may not realize that settings on rings or clasps on necklaces and bracelets may deteriorate with constant wear and may need a jeweler’s attention.

“You could have broken or worn prongs around the stones in a ring that could cause a stone to fall out,” said Art Fish, owner of Prairie Jewelers. “That’s not something most people think about until an accident happens. Have a jeweler take a close look at the jewelry you enjoy wearing on a regular basis.”