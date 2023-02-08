For Windsor baker Laura Paffel, a lifelong love of decorating cookies began as a young girl in the ‘90s in her grandmother’s kitchen.
She fondly remembers her grandma bringing home the annual Wilton decorating yearbooks, from which they would find ideas and inspiration in an era before Pinterest and Instagram.
In a family of non-bakers, that time with her grandmother was special and the demand for their cookies grew year after year, such as among her grandma’s poker club who eagerly devoured their gift tins of gingerbread cookies every Christmas.
Today, she shares the lessons from her grandmother’s kitchen with classes for children and adults, including programming through the Village of DeForest Parks and Recreation Department.
Nine local youths gathered in the DeForest Fireman’s Park Community Room during a no-school day on Monday, Feb. 6, where Paffel led them through decorating a snowman, snowflake, star, bird and a mitten.
Paffel’s childhood love for baking stuck with her into adulthood, so when the Wisconsin Cottage Food law allowed for home bakers to sell their homemade products, she launched her business, Pretty Killer Cookies in 2017, naming it after her love for scary movies.
As a working mom of a 5-year-old, the demand of made-to-order baking became too much for Paffel, who finds the consistent routine of teaching decorating classes more predictable and enjoyable. She teaches at least one class per month per community in in DeForest, Waunakee, Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
Each class requires a full eight-hour workday, Paffel said, between pre-baking five cookie shapes per participant per class, along with hand-mixing and dyeing the royal icing–five colors per person per class — not to mention the actual instruction and clean-up time afterwards. The longest and messiest part of the process is make the icing.
Transitioning from baker to teacher took some trial and error, and Paffel admits the first year was “a bit of a disaster,” but said that overall her ability to share what she’s learned “just kind of came naturally” to her.
Depending upon whether she’s teaching youth or adults, the techniques vary. In some ways, children are easier to instruct, Paffel said— particularly because they are less critical of themselves.
“Kids are resilient, I feel the kids can learn anything the adults can; they just need more time,” she said. “Adults are so hard on themselves, they want their cookies to be perfect. Kids just enjoy it with no expectations. Kids get so creative, and I’m shocked at what they do.”
Kids even see designs that Paffel did not intend, such as turning what was meant to be a reindeer-shaped cookie into a Baby Yoda.
“It may not always be what the design is supposed to be, but it always turns out,” Paffel said.
Corralling students also isn’t limited to just youth, who sometimes leave class with icing stained faces and dyed hair. Adults can also become high-energy, such as at ladies nights where Paffel suspects there is sometimes more than just water in the students’ water bottles.
“I love it. It’s nice to break up the monotony of a regular job with this,” she said. “You never know what the class will be like. It could be calm or it could be off the wall. Every single group is different, I teach to the energy of the people.”
A part of the challenge of planning a class is ensuring that the five colors of dye selected will work for all five cookie shapes interchangeably
The wide variety of seasonal, holiday, or themed cookie shapes that Paffel offers come from her own imagination and the artistic hand of her husband Benji. She invested in a 3D-printer and software, which allows for her to print her own custom-shaped cookie cutters. Benji, an artist, helps with the design process.
“The 3D printer took six months to figure out and there were a lot of bad words said in the process of learning it,” Paffel said. “3D printing has really opened up the door creatively for decorators and cookiers.”
While she can turn icing or frosting into works of art, when it comes to painting or sketching, she can barely create a discernible stick figure, Paffel said.
“It’s such a different medium,” she said.
Though, not all designs are instantly recognizable. What was intended to be a tortilla chip with guacamole on it for Cinco de Mayo confused her students who thought it was a broom.
Some of her favorite custom designs have included making Hidden Valley ranch dressing bottles for a baby shower and Freddy Krueger cookies for a horror-themed birthday party.
The Cottage Food Law does not allow for her to sell wholesale, but Paffel still bakes goods for sale at the DeForest farmers’ market once a month during summers. She will also be doing guest sale pop-ups at businesses such as the recently-opened Roasty Toasty coffee shop in DeForest.
But her favorite part of her job is knowing she’s inspired the next generation of home bakers
“Getting pictures from families who’ve tried my decorating techniques at home warms my heart,” she said.