Community and Senior Center calendar
Apr 13, 2022
April 149:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:00 Grief Support10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadApril 159:15 Java Jewels11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessApril 189:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making12:15 Writing Your Own Obituary1:00 EuchreApril 199:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:15 Presentation: The Healing Power of Humor12:30 SheepsheadApril 209:00 Nail Clinic9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training For Women12:30 Movie "Honest Thief"1:00 CribbageApril 219:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead3:00 Caregiver Support Group