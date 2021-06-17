The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, June 17
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the library patio. Registration required.
- Virtual Summer Aged Story at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook live. Registration required for kit.
- Whimsical Bookworms Book Group discuss The Night Watchman at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Friday, June 18
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, June 21
- Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
- DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, June 22
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- Concert at the Rocks: Mr. Steve – Master Facilitator of Fun at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
- Pride Month Rainbow Tie Dye at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 23
- Tails & Tales at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom. Registration required.
- Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required for only the rain location.
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
- Pride Month Rainbow Tie Dye at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
- Triptych Book Club at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
